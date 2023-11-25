The Big Picture The Christmas TV specials are an important part of the holiday season, with unscripted TV shows and season premieres lighting up the festive month.

It's time to unfold the Christmas tree, dig out those Santa socks, and make note of what's worth watching on TV during yuletide. After all, the holiday season is fast approaching, and stretching out in front of the box is as traditional as turkey and gravy. OK, some may say catching up with loved ones, giving out presents, and overeating is all part of the rituals. But, it wouldn't be the same without the Christmas TV specials. Throughout this holiday season, a host of must-see unscripted TV specials and season premieres are lighting up the festive month. And talking about lighting, The Great Christmas Light Fight returns to ABC, where families battle to try and outshine each other's homes with dazzling light displays. Big Brother Reindeer Games gets a festive homecoming, with former BB legends returning to the gaze of the all-seeing cameras. This time round, the house guests will stay in the Big Brother house for a rapid-fire six days.

Now Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without good food, so who better to give out cooking tips this December than Gordon Ramsay. And FOX hasn't disappointed us with the return of MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays. Ramsay, along with daughter Tilly, will be dishing out advice to the budding chefs as they cook up festive feasts. LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is building up to be spectacular with celebrities and LEGO builders from previous seasons going head-to-head and brick-to-brick in a two-night event. We’ve got all the specials, all the show premieres, including cast, release dates, and everything we know so far. So kick back, relax, get cozy in those festive pajamas as we give you the rundown of the top 10 reality TV specials to tune into this festive season.

10 Big Brother Reindeer Games

Big Brother Reindeer Games CBS and Paramount + Monday Dec. 11 (8 p.m. ET) Tuesday Dec. 12 (9 p.m. ET) Thursday Dec. 14 (8 p.m. ET) Monday Dec. 18 (9 p.m. ET) Tuesday Dec. 19 (9 p.m. ET) Thursday Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET)

Coming straight in off the back of Big Brother 25, where Jag Bains was crowned the winner, the first holiday special, Big Brother Reindeer Games, premieres December 11, at 8 p.m., ET on CBS, and streams on Paramount+, a new game with rules and with nine former BB players. As of now, the names of the house guests have yet to be announced. One of them will be from Big Brother 25, which ended November 9, after racking up 100 days, 94 cameras, and 113 microphones. Unlike BB25, which records everything unedited, from arguments over chicken to racial slurs, in Big Brother Reindeer Games, no one lives in a house. None of the tasks carried out by the contestants will be happening in real-time. In fact, the six holiday-themed episodes will all be pre-recorded before the first episode is broadcast.

So, there will be no live shows, no live feed, and no host, Julie Chen Moonves services are no longer required on BB Reindeer Games. Instead, the housemates will get three Santa's Elves hosts, in the shape of former Big Brother contestants, Derek Xiao, season 23, Tiffany Mitchell, season 23, and Jordan Lloyd, seasons 11 and 13. There is also no voting each other out. Instead, the Elves will guide the BB Legends through “the most holiday-traffic, challenging and unpredictable competitions”. According to CBS, each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown”, which will see one of the players going home at the end of that episode. When they get down to four, it’s the finale and the one with the festive fortitude will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize.

9 MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays FOX Sunday Dec. 10 (8 p.m. ET) Monday Dec. 11 (8 p.m. ET)

Gordon Ramsay’s hit cooking show MasterChef Junior was recently renewed by FOX, with season nine scheduled for the spring or summer of 2024. For those who can’t till then, Gordon Ramsay is back for the holidays with his cast of budding young chefs. MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays, premieres on Sunday, Dec. 10. 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Sticking to the tried and tested format, Home for the Holidays features children aged between 8 and 13 showcasing their culinary talents in a series of challenges and cook-offs. With back-to-back shows airing over 2 nights, the Scottish celebrity chef welcomes nine young culinary contestants as they cook up seasonal dishes based on cultural and traditional celebrations including, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Lunar New Year. Gordon Ramsay will serve as host and judge alongside fellow MasterChef Junior regulars Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz. Gordon will also be accompanied by an additional judge, his daughter, Tilly Ramsay, who recently signed up to join him in the new season of MasterChef Junior next year. The winner of Home for the Holidays takes home a holiday present of a $25,000 cash prize, a Viking Kitchen package, and a unique MasterChef snow globe trophy. Each of the junior chefs will leave with a kitchen-related prize, and the runner-up will also receive a Viking Kitchen package.

8 LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular FOX Monday 18 Dec. (8 p.m. ET) Tuesday 19 Dec. (8 p.m.ET)

Following season 4 LEGO Masters, regular presenter and funnyman Will Arnett will guide both contestants and viewers through the second installment of the holiday-themed special, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. The show airs on Fox this December on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 at 8 pm. ET. In teams of two, made up of celebrities and LEGO builders, this seasonal showing offers infinite possibilities for what can be built. This is in part due to the unlimited supply of LEGO bricks available for use. Will Arnett, who is also executive producer of the show, will once again be joined on the two-night event by LEGO Group brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, who will evaluate the contestant’s creativity and skills, as well as encourage the teams while they build. The special guests who will be sweating bricks as they go into battle will be NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne, and Rob Riggle. They will be paired up with former contestants and fan-favorites, David Guedes, season 3, Caleb Schilling, season 2, Krystle Starr, season 1, and Randall Wilson, season 2. Together, the teams will compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges for charities of their choice. Fox has also confirmed a third season for the holiday-themed show in December 2024.

7 In the Kitchen With Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special

In the Kitchen With Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special AMC+ and IFC Premieres Wednesday 13 Dec (11 p.m. ET)

In the Kitchen With Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special premieres on Wednesday, December 13 at 11 p.m. ET on AMC+ and IFC. Shot in Hamlin’s home kitchen, the 30-minute cooking show is a combination of cooking, dinner party, and documentary. He is the current star of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, will host the show alongside his niece and classically trained chef Renee Guilbault Hamlin. The show premieres for the holidays as the duo prepare a festive meal, adding their take on classic beef bourguignon. Harry Hamlin might be known to most as an American actor on stage, television, and films, including roles as Perseus in Clash of the Titans, and Michael Kusac in the Emmy-winning TV series LA Law.

More recently, Hamlin can be seen in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he is the husband of RHOBH star Lisa Rinna. Harry Hamlin famously made spaghetti Bolognese on RHOBH in season 11, the legendary sauce becoming a talking point throughout the series. Lisa invited the cast members over to her house for an Italian-themed meal. Harry cooked lunch for all the housewives and got rave reviews for his culinary skills. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Harry is the host and executive producer of the new holiday special, explains more about this new cooking show. “Each episode will invite viewers into our culinary happy place, the kitchen, where we’ll host a bunch of guests from across the pop culture spectrum, beginning with sharing traditions from our own family for the holiday-themed premiere episode. Join us as we go beyond Santa’s usual plate of cookies to create a fun-filled, delicious, and heart-warming seasonal experience.”

6 The Great Christmas Light Fight

The Great Christmas Light Fight ABC and Hulu Sunday 26 Nov. (10 p.m. ET) Sunday 3 Dec. (10 p.m. ET) Sunday 10 Dec. (10 p.m. ET) Tuesday 12 Dec. (9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET) Tuesday 19 Dec. (9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET)

Ready, set, glow. The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC's hit decorating competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight, returns for its 11th season and premieres on Sunday, November 26th on ABC with full episodes streaming the next day on Hulu afterward. Regular hosts Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak will once again crisscross the country to find the biggest and brightest displays. Along their travels, the pair will learn the stories behind the people and the communities. This annual reality competition takes decorating your home with Christmas lights to a whole new level, with over-the-top decorations you can only imagine. The battling teams come from four families across the U.S. and will compete over four episodes. One by one, you will get to see the transformation of their homes into a winter wonderland. A breathtaking display of twinkling LED lights, and animatronic lawn ornaments will be on show, not forgetting a sprinkling of inflatable Santas, snowmen, and reindeer. This season’s offerings include a two-plane runway and a backyard train village. The grand prize of The Great Christmas Light Fight is $50,000, the coveted Light Fight trophy, and bragging rights. The Great Christmas Light Fight premieres on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The first three episodes are broadcast weekly on ABC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET with the final two weeks moving to Tuesdays with back-to-back episodes broadcasting from 9 p.m. ET.

5 Superchef Grudge Match

Superchef Grudge Match Food Network Premieres Tuesday 26 Dec. (9 p.m. ET)

The knives are out on Food Network as Superchef Grudge Match is back with a brand-new season of all-star contests to resolve some of the biggest personal and professional feuds that boiled over from the kitchen. In this season of goodwill, host Darnell Ferguson welcomes four culinary masters center stage to confront long-standing grievances and personal rivalries. “The grudges are bigger and badder this season. When these chefs collide, the culinary action is intense and the trash-talk is biting,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery in an official statement. “Darnell’s energy and bold personality make him the ideal host to settle these scores.” In the first match, acclaimed Chef Matt Klum calls out his former boss and restaurateur Chef Dana Downs to prove she made a huge mistake letting him go ten years ago. In the second match, Chef Danny Wilson challenges Food Network Star runner-up Jay Ducote in a head-to-head tussle to prove when it comes to Southern cuisine, who reigns supreme. When the dust settles, judges Catherine McCord and Justin Sutherland choose who will walk away with a $10,000 cash prize, a special knife from the losing chef, and, most importantly, bragging rights. Superchef Grudge Match premieres Tuesday, December 26, at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.

4 Single’s Inferno

Single's Inferno Netflix Premieres Tuesday 12 Dec. Released globally (12:00 a.m. PT)

For all those channel surfers looking for a different type of reality dating show to watch during the holiday season, the Korean wave is rolling out a third season Single’s Inferno, which premieres on December 12, on Netflix. Single’s Inferno gained a global audience for its more emotion-driven outlook on love and romance. The show’s synopsis explains the concept. “Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.” Season 3 of the Korean dating competition show promises a few new twists and surprises. “What used to be ‘Paradise’ and ‘Inferno’ will change completely,” Yoo Ki Hwan, Netflix’s unscripted lead for Korea, told Tudum earlier this year. “Especially when it comes to ‘Paradise’ it won’t just be a luxurious resort, but more of a special and intimate place where the couples have a chance to dive deeper into each other’s emotions, elevating the romance.” The series follows a group of single men and women in search of love and a potential partner. There are a few rules, such as not knowing each other’s careers or ages until reaching Paradise. Throughout the episodes, they are given various challenges, and the winners get to couple up and leave the Inferno for a romantic date. Paradise, a place far away from the Inferno base camp, is where the couples spend a night of getting to know each other. Singles Inferno 3 on December 12, 2023, on Netflix. Viewers can also stream the first two seasons on the platform.

3 Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays Food Network and Max Premieres Thursday 30 Dec. (8 p.m ET)

An American singer, songwriter, and actress Selena Gomez is cooking up some holiday cheer this Christmas. Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays premieres Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network. It will also be available to stream on MAX. Throughout the series, she invites an all-star cast of chefs to share their favorite dishes and culinary skills in her home kitchen, so they can cook up perfect holiday meals to share with friends and family. The celebrity chefs offering up the knowledge are Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon, and Claudette Zepeda.

Speaking to Food Network, Selena Gomez talks about her new show. “The holidays have always meant so much to me. It was an honor to have these amazing chefs in my kitchen to introduce some of their favorite foods and that makes the holidays special for them,” said Gomez. Throughout the four specials, the chefs will guide Selena and her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, through their culinary paces. The first show sees Selena + Alex preparing roast beef and Chantilly mashed potatoes for a tree-trimming party. In Selena + Michael, the pair tackle steaks and lobster. Selena + Claudette, cook a Mexican feast with a traditional Latin Christmas dish of tamales and a unique twist on a historic salad. Then, in Selena + Eric, it is time to ring in the New Year for a brunch that includes shrimp and banana Grits and Malva Pudding. Special guest appearances by Gomez’s Papa, Nana, and sister Gracie make this a family affair.

2 The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy Peacock Thursday 14 Dec. Released globally (2:00 a.m. PT)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy brings together Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman as they fly out to St. Barts, in the heart of the Caribbean Islands, for an epic adventure of a lifetime. RHONY Legacy airs Thursday, Dec. 14, with the first three episodes followed by new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The show will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock, meaning the episodes are longer and less censored than they would be on Bravo. Based on the trailer that debuted in November at BravoCon, it looks like RHUGT viewers are in for a wild ride, especially with Luann and Sonja who appear to have more on their minds than just hanging out with the cast. "I'm wondering if there's gonna be some cute guys there," says Luann, 58, as Sonja, 59, responds, "Oh, there's always somebody to f---." Missing from the trip is RHONY icon Bethenny Frankel, who said on her Just B podcast that she was asked about returning for the legacy series. "I got a text from, you know, the powers that be in the Bravosphere saying, 'Is there a chance? Is there a chance? Just asking, is there a chance?' Meaning, would I come back," she added, "When asked, I say, 'There's a number, but I don't think you can afford it."

1 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Netflix Friday 8 Dec. Released globally (12:00 a.m. PT)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is back for another festive special on the US streaming platform Netflix. Unlike The Great British Baking Show, the series where 12 of Britain's best amateur bakers showcase their cake-baking, pastry, bread-making, and pâtisserie skills, over 8 weeks, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays gives a cast of celebrities one episode to show off their baking skills, or not as the case may be. Not to add further confusion to viewers, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is not the U.S. adaptation of this iconic British baking series. The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday, which began streaming on Roku on November 10, is a different show.

OK, back to the British version, this December, five celebrities will step into the Bake Off tent as they take on a Signature, Technical, and Showstopper challenge in a bid to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. The show, which Netflix has an exclusive license, airs on December 8, 2023. Stepping up to the challenge in a bid to be crowned this year's festive champ are broadcaster Terry Christian, TV presenter Gaby Roslin, actor Sir Tony Robinson, Popworld presenter Miquita Oliver, and actress Claire Sweeney. The celebrity bakers were first tasked with making eight mini-bauble cakes for the Signature Bake. Next, in the technical challenge, they had to make a tear and share a Christmas tree with baked camembert and cranberry sauce. Next up was the Showstopper, where the celebrities had to make a sweet festive wreath made out of either a meringue or choux pastry. At the end of the episode, one of the celebs will be named this year's festive star baker.