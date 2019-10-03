Top 10 ‘Star Wars’ Movies to Be Voted on by the Fans

0

In celebration of Force Friday, we are counting down The Top 10 Star Wars Movies Ever Made, but with a couple of twists. In the past we’ve counted down the Top 50 Superhero Movies of All Time and the Top 10 Steven Spielberg Movies. Those lists were voted on by our Collider critics and pundits and caused passionate debates amongst our readers and viewers. It was these passionate discussions that inspired us to put the creation of this list into the hands of you, the fans. That’s right! Every Star Wars fan reading this post right now can fill out this form and rank their favorite live-action Star Wars movies. Those fan rankings will be tabulated to form the official fan list of Star Wars movies for Collider.

As if that wasn’t enough, the list will also be read out for the first time to a collection of our Star Wars critics and pundits on camera. You’ll get to see their unfiltered reactions of shock, astonishment and satisfaction as these rankings are revealed to them. Will the odds on favorite Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back grab the #1 spot or will there be a new contender for the title? This question and many others will be answered by this final list that is sure to provide hours of debate among the fans and ourselves.

George Lucas has consumed the moviegoing public with its tales of battles between the Jedi and the Sith. In the original trilogy, iconic villains like Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) and Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) battled iconic heroes like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) for control of the galaxy. After 1983’s Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi ended this trilogy, it would take sixteen years before we were treated to another live action Star Wars movie. Beginning with 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope , this space opera from writer/directorhas consumed the moviegoing public with its tales of battles between the Jedi and the Sith. In the original trilogy, iconic villains like Darth Vader (voiced by) and Emperor Palpatine () battled iconic heroes like Luke Skywalker (), Obi-Wan Kenobi (), Princess Leia () and Han Solo () for control of the galaxy. After 1983’sended this trilogy, it would take sixteen years before we were treated to another live action Star Wars movie.

Jake Lloyd and Hayden Christensen) and Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) as well as the mother of Luke and Leia, Queen Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and the memorably evil Darth Maul (Ray Park). This trilogy was initially met with predominantly negative reviews from the fans and critics at the time, but has grown in estimation from Star Wars fans and has acquired its share of powerful defenders. In 2015, a new trilogy began with Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). The trilogy also saw the return of an older Luke Skywalker, General Leia, and Han Solo as well as a new threat to the galaxy in the First Order. Along the way, Lucasfilm and Disney also released The prequel trilogy introduced us to younger versions of Anakin (and) and Kenobi () as well as the mother of Luke and Leia, Queen Padme Amidala (), Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn () and the memorably evil Darth Maul (). This trilogy was initially met with predominantly negative reviews from the fans and critics at the time, but has grown in estimation from Star Wars fans and has acquired its share of powerful defenders. In 2015, a new trilogy began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens which introduced us to the characters of Rey (), Kylo Ren (), Finn (), and Poe Dameron (). The trilogy also saw the return of an older Luke Skywalker, General Leia, and Han Solo as well as a new threat to the galaxy in the First Order. Along the way, Lucasfilm and Disney also released Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story in an attempt to create a new line of Star Wars films that did not need to be directly part of the Skywalker Saga.