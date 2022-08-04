Power Rangers is one of the longest running franchises on television, spanning 29 seasons. With that longevity, and with a new set of heroes every season post season six, the catalog of Rangers runs deep. Still, some of the strongest Rangers in the franchise come from its early runs.

You'll see a lot of iconic "Sixth Rangers" on this list, like Tommy Oliver's (Jason David Frank) Green Ranger, and the Magna Defender (who might not technically be a Ranger, but he is aligned with them nonetheless). And there will be plenty of Red Rangers on the list as well, seeming as they are usually, but not always, the strongest and the leader.

Wes Collins, Time Force Red Ranger; 'Power Rangers: Time Force'

Wes Collins (Jason Faunt) is one of the rare Red Rangers that isn't the leader of his team. That honor would go to Jen Scotts (Erin Cahill), the Pink Ranger, who should be an honorable mention on this list. After Alex, the original Red Time Force Ranger, seemingly dies, the Rangers go back in time and recruit Wes.

Wes went from being disrespected to being a trusted member of the team throughout the series, he also was one of the few Red Rangers to get their own battle mode, known as the Battilizer. He was equipped with a sword and wings to fly, and he fought Ransik and his army solo.

Trent Mercer, White Dino Ranger; 'Power Rangers: Dino Thunder'

The White Dino Ranger was a powerful entry into the long line of Sixth Rangers. Of course, he started out evil, and was stronger than every Ranger. Possessing the Drago Morpher, he wielded not one, but two, Zords, the Dragozord and the Stegozord.

He also had the ability of super speed and camouflage, which was the ability of the Red and Black Ranger in this series. Additionally, he could combine both Zords to form his own Megazord, while piloting it solo. The White Drago Sword is also one of the coolest weapons in Power Rangers history.

Adam Park, Mighty Morphin Black Ranger & Zeo/Turbo Green Ranger

Adam's (Johnny Yong Bosch) tenure as a Ranger is one of the longest the series has ever seen, spanning three series and Power Ranger teams. Adam took over for Zack, who was the original Black Ranger and second in command behind Jason (before Tommy returned).

Adam was always highly trusted as a teammate, and it's arguable that in Zeo and Turbo, he is second in command to Tommy, even in front of Rocky. He makes an appearance in In Space, where he takes on dozens of enemies by himself, without the use of a morpher.

Merrick Baliton, Lunar Wolf Ranger; 'Power Rangers: Wild Force'

Another Sixth Ranger who is much stronger than the usual team (there is a trend here), Merrick (Phillip Andrew) was from an ancient civilization, and he used the Wolf Mask to save it, but in the process it corrupted his being and he was possessed by the evil Org Zen-Aku.

This version of Merrick was a very powerful foe to the Wild Force Rangers. Eventually, Merrick was able to purge this corruption from the mask and become the Lunar Wolf Ranger. He aided the other five in combat, but never fully integrated to be part of the team.

Eric Myers, Quantum Ranger; 'Power Rangers: Time Force'

The Sixth Ranger of the Time Force Rangers, Eric Myers (Daniel Southworth) is definitely one of the biggest jerks in all of Power Rangers. He is resentful and selfish, gaining the powers of the Quantum Morpher by force to further his career as a soldier.

He wields the Quantasaurus Rex zord, making him incredibly powerful. The Q-Rex lacks a cockpit for a Ranger, but is controlled through voice command on the Quantum Morpher. Eric still has a cold demeanor, but eventually will find himself teaming up with the Rangers in the interest of the city.

Andros, Red Space Ranger; 'Power Rangers: In Space'

Andros (Christopher Khayman Lee) is a beast. He is the second-strongest Red Ranger in the entire franchise. This man faced down a room full of the Rangers' greatest enemies, including Astronema, Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, and more, in the same room and made it out alive.

Prior to teaming up with the Turbo Rangers, Andros patrolled the galaxy for two whole years by himself after Zhane, the Silver Space Ranger, was injured. He also saved the galaxy by destroying Zordon, whose energy blast destroyed all evil, including the aforementioned Rangers' greatest enemies.

Anubis Cruger, Shadow Ranger; 'Power Rangers: SPD'

The only Ranger on this list that isn't a human, Anubis (John Tui) is a Sirian, and anthropomorphic dog like race with scaly skin. He is technically a Sixth Ranger, but is also the Commanding Officer of the SPD squad, he picks them to be Rangers and also trains them.

"Doggie" as they call him, is an incredibly talented swordsman, and possesses the Shadow Saber. Doggie is not only one of the strongest Rangers, he is also one of the wisest and most experienced. Even if he comes off as stubborn at times, his always has his squads best interest at heart.

Magna Defender; 'Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy'

Aesthetically, Magna Defender (Kerrigan Mahan) is the coolest Ranger of all-time. A warrior from 3,000 years ago, he possessed the body of Mike, Leo's (The Red Ranger) brother, and swore revenge against Scorpius and Trakeena for the death of his son and destruction of his planet. Along with his sword, which could also turn into a blaster, he wields the Torozord, both of which are dangerously strong.

Though they have common enemies, Magna Defender is ruthless and will fight through the Rangers and civilians if it means he gets the revenge he desires, even though it goes against what he stood for 3,000 years ago. He eventually sacrifices himself to release Mike and stop the near doomsday destruction he caused.

Jason Lee Scott, The original Red Ranger; 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers'

It's hard to beat the original. The first Red Ranger and the leader of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Jason (Austin St. John) possessed the powers of the Tyrannosaurus Power Coin. Jason is one of the strongest Rangers ever, and considered by fans to be the best Red Ranger. He is a great leader, he's the first to take responsibility, and the first to jump into action when someone is in trouble.

Jason gives his power coin to Rocky, effectively ending his run as the Red Ranger. However, Jason returns in Zeo to assist the Zeo Rangers and become the Gold Zeo Ranger. These powers were temporarily given to him by Trey of Triforia.

Tommy Oliver, Green/White Mighty Morphin Ranger; Red Zeo/Turbo Ranger, Black Dino Ranger

Jason David Frank as Tommy Oliver is not only the strongest Ranger, but the by far the most iconic and recognizable character spanning across multiple series of the show. He appeared in 193 episodes throughout Mighty Morphin, Zeo, Turbo before being reintroduced as Dr. Tommy Oliver in Dino Thunder.

He, oc course, started off as the evil Green Ranger and gave the original five Mighty Morphin Rangers a handful, defeating them on his own more than once. After his Green Ranger powers were destroyed, Zordon granted himt he powers of the Tigerzord, becoming the White Ranger. He is the strongest "Sixth Ranger" of all-time, and was also a strong leader and Red Ranger for a while as well.

