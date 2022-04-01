Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the HBO show Succession.No show on TV is quite like HBO's Succession. With its explosive mix of comedy and drama, the series has swept award shows and topped critics' lists in the last few years. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the Roy family, as each of them tries to vie for power in their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo.

The cast members all shine in their own ways, and Nicholas Britell's soundtrack sets the emotional tone, but it's the show's writing that really elevates Succession's best episodes.

13 "Hunting"

Season 2, Episode 3 (2019)

In one of the most uncomfortable episodes of Succession, Logan (Brian Cox) subjects Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Karl (David Rasche), and Greg (Nicholas Braun) to a humiliating game of "boar on the floor," supposedly to test their loyalty. At Logan’s behest, the three of them crawl and oink while fighting over bits of sausage. It’s one of the most shocking examples of Logan’s casual cruelty – and also of his worldview. When Greg protests that the rules of the game make no sense, Logan replies, “There are no f**king rules.”

Part of what makes the scene work so well is that the show gives the viewer so little information about "boar on the floor." Is it a real game? Has Logan inflicted it on his subordinates before? Is it a joke or something deadly serious? Tom speaks for the audience when he says, “How the f**k would I know, Greg? You think I have a rational explanation for this?”

12 "Retired Janitors of Idaho"

Season 3, Episode 5 (2021)

This is possibly the funniest Succession episode, and that’s saying a lot. It revolves around the Waystar shareholder meeting, where the fate of the company hangs in the balance. Moments before Logan is meant to reassure the shareholders that all is well, he becomes feverish and delirious. While Logan rants about dead cats and yells at people who aren’t there, Tom, Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) try to avert catastrophe.

The episode succeeds because it crams all of the characters into one place, where their personalities collide and insults fly. As they race against time, the show becomes almost as tense as a thriller, which only adds to the hilarity.

11 "The Disruption"

Season 3, Episode 3 (2021)

“The Disruption” is one of Succession’s most brutal episodes. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) sets up speakers that blare Nirvana’s "Rape Me" while Shiv tries to give a speech addressing the sexual assault allegations against Waystar. In response, Shiv publishes a letter slamming Kendall for his mental health and addiction issues.

It is often said that Succession makes being wealthy look miserable, and this episode does that more than any other. By the end of the hour, each of the Roy siblings is hurt and alone. Kendall and Shiv's relationship looks especially irreparable, which makes their reconciliation in the season finale all the more touching.

10 "Which Side Are You On?"

Season 1, Episode 6 (2018)

This episode from Season 1 offers the first taste of the backstabbing and power moves that are hallmarks of the series. In the episode, Kendall attempts to oust Logan from his own company via a vote of no confidence. However, everything that could go wrong for Kendall does. His helicopter is grounded, so he has to take a car to the meeting. But then he gets caught in traffic too and must run on foot. Finally, at the last minute, Roman sides with Logan, dooming the vote – and Kendall.

This is a fascinating episode because it shows Kendall temporarily stripped of his wealth and all the power that comes with it. Kendall has never been the most relatable character, but as he sprints down crowded streets, urgently trying to rescue his plan, he almost seems like a normal person.

9 "Nobody Is Ever Missing"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2018)

In this rollercoaster of an episode, Kendall hits rock bottom in more ways than one, becoming a TV character who ended up in a worse place from where they started. He outmaneuvers Logan, only to drunkenly crash a car into a lake and end up crying in his father’s arms.

The episode perfectly encapsulates the show’s themes around power and its corrosive effects. While the Roys are concerned with their power squabbles, their actions ripple outward and devastate the lives of ordinary people, from the sexual assault victims on the cruises to the waiter in Kendall’s car. As Logan says: "No real person involved."

8 "DC"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2019)

This is the episode where the skeletons in Waystar’s closet start banging to come out. The Roys are called to testify before Congress regarding the sexual assault allegations first hinted at the start of Season 1.

As expected, the Roys find unique ways to embarrass themselves at the deposition. In particular, the audience is introduced to the iconic line “You can’t make a Tomlette without breaking a few Gregs,” which could be a thesis statement for the Tom/Greg relationship. But this episode is also notable because of how it lays bare the rot at the core of the Roy empire. ​​​​​​Morality means little to the show's main characters. Not even a government hearing can get them to take their actions seriously.

7 "Honeymoon States"

Season 4, Episode 4 (2023)

Still reeling from Logan's unexpected death in the show, "Honeymoon States" starts with another shocker – Shiv is pregnant. Audiences barely have time to process the news before it's time for Logan's wake. Anyone who thought this would be a somber occasion would be disappointed (or pleasantly surprised) to learn that the fight for power begins. With a contentious piece of paper with Kendall's name on it, Ken and Roman are named co-CEOs, at least until the GoJo deal is closed.

The episode highlights how there really is no rest for the wicked, as the sharks begin to circle even before Logan is laid to rest. The kids are simultaneously grieving and scrambling to position themselves in their new reality, and Kerry is unceremoniously booted out and sent back "to her little apartment."

6 "Tern Haven"

Season 2, Episode 5 (2019)

This episode revolves around Logan’s attempt to purchase PGM, the company owned by the Pierce family. While they are political polar opposites, the Roys and Pierces are similarly dysfunctional (and have a shared love of obscene wealth, of course). Shiv is humiliated when Logan denies that she will become CEO, while Kendall and Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones) bond over their similar backgrounds – and shared addictions.

This episode is so impactful because it reveals all the idiosyncrasies of the characters. It explores Shiv's ambition, Roman's sexual eccentricities, and Kendall's need for connection. That this all takes place over one tense, hilarious dinner makes it all the more impressive.

5 "Chiantishire"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2021)

The penultimate episode of Season 3 is a rough one for all the Roy children. Connor’s (Alan Ruck) marriage proposal to Willa (Justine Lupe) goes unanswered. Shiv has a bruising conversation with their mother. Kendall sits down with Logan face-to-face only to realize he’s truly been beaten. And Roman accidentally sends his dad a dick pic in what might be the most Roman scene ever.

"Chiantishire" demonstrates Succession’s ability as a series to veer from comedy to tragedy and back. The audience laughs at the Roy siblings' mishaps, but somehow the show also encourages the viewer to sympathize with them. They might be spoiled heartless overgrown children, but they are children nonetheless, and the hold their abusive upbringing has on them is plain to see.

4 "Kill List"

Season 4, Episode 5 (2023)

Just a few days after the death of their father, the Roy siblings fly to Norway for GoJo's annual retreat, by the somewhat forced invitation of its CEO, Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). It's not the first time audiences meet Matsson and hear about his company, but it is the episode that highlights how cutthroat the CEO can really be.

The unforgettable moment of the episode also defines the future of Waystar, as Roman makes a mistake (alongside Ken) by having an emotional outburst that only encourages Matsson to finalize his purchase of the company. In the background, Shiv positions herself alongside the new threat and potentially powerful ally. The cards are finally falling into place so soon after Logan's death, setting up more explosive final episodes for the series.

3 "This Is Not for Tears"

Season 2, Episode 10 (2019)

"What could you possibly kill, that you loved so much, it would make the sun rise again?" The sexual assault allegations have hit the news and the shareholders are baying for blood. In this episode, the Roy clan debates who they will offer up as the blood sacrifice. Logan decides that Kendall will be the fall guy. But in a shocking TV plot twist, Kendall holds a press conference and announces that his father was aware of the crimes at Waystar all along.

What makes this episode work so well is that Logan intended to exploit Kendall’s guilt over the waiter’s death in Season 1. Instead, at the last moment, Kendall sees the undeniable truth about his father: Logan is cruel and greedy and does not care about the hurt his actions cause. Far from being the end for Kendall, this episode marks the start of his rebirth.

2 "All the Bells Say"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2021)

Season 3 gave fans yet another incendiary finale. It starts with Kendall telling Shiv and Roman about the car crash. In what may be the show’s most heartfelt scene, the Roy siblings try to provide some support to one another. They even temporarily put aside their differences to take on their father. However, their plan fails because Tom has told Logan what they intend to do.

Tom's betrayal is hinted at all season. During their diner meeting, Tom tells Kendall that he's never seen Logan "get f**ked" once. And who could forget him telling Greg about the Roman emperor Nero, who murdered his wife and married his slave? As a result, the episode ends with a complete upending of the power dynamics. The children are out and Tom is on top. In this way, it demonstrates another of the show's key themes: not only is power corrupting, but it's fickle, too. One's place in the hierarchy is never guaranteed. All of this set the stage for a gripping Season 4.

1 "Connor's Wedding"

Season 4, Episode 3 (2023)

Three episodes into the final season, Succession shocks audiences by killing off Logan Roy. His sudden death happens on the same day as Connor and Willa's wedding (which they still push through with), and on the day Logan was flying to Sweden with his top team to meet Mattson.

The episode had some of the best performances from Succession's main characters, notably Sarah Snook, whose reaction as Shiv to her father's death captured what everyone was feeling at that moment. "Connor's Wedding" became a huge topic of discussion among fans online, sparking debates about the decision to write Logan out of the show. It's a bold, unforgettable, and dramatic episode that astonished viewers and reminded everyone of just how invested they are in the events in the HBO series.

