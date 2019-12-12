The Top 10 Unintentionally Funny Movie Moments of 2019

0

Movies are inherently kind of silly. The idea of a bunch of adults playing make-believe and being extremely serious about it is a bizarre phenomenon that we’ve all just accepted, and that’s fine, because movies are also awesome. But the fact that every film, even a prestige drama, is fundamentally the same thing as a home video recording of a particularly intense game of dress-up means that the illusion is fragile. All it takes is one weird decision to immediately make the whole thing extremely ridiculous, and I cherish those moments like photographs of a dead relative.

I’ve seen well over 100 new movies in 2019, and because I am a dedicated public servant, I kept a mental list of all the funniest moments that absolutely were not intended to be funny.

To be clear, I’m not saying all of the movies on this list are bad. Actually, several of them are quite good. But even great films occasionally lose their self-awareness and become accidentally hilarious for a few seconds. (For instance, every time Russell Crowe sings in Les Miserables.) Join me, won’t you, for a look back at the finest moments of unintentional comedy in 2019.

Note: Major spoilers are discussed for almost all of the following films.