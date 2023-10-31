The Big Picture Reality TV has more to offer than just drama and competition, with shows like Ghost Adventures provide a mix of comedy, paranormal investigations, and real fear.

What comes to mind when hearing the words "reality TV"? For most people, it's the screaming fights of Bravo's Housewives, or the gritty raw mind games of Survivor and Big Brother. While it's natural for shows like these to come to mind, one mustn't forget that there are tons of other options for viewing. Yes, reality TV is most known for its drama and competitive nature, but there are more shows to consider that may not necessarily be at the top of many fan lists. In fact, there are probably tons of reality TV haters who don't even realize that there is content that exists for them.

Reality TV is an expansive genre with a multitude of sub-genres within it. With Halloween on the horizon, it's tough to pick out content, especially for those who prefer reality TV to movies. Each streaming giant, like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and Max (formerly known as HBOMax) has a bevy of options to choose from this Halloween. There are too many to count, so here are the top 8 reality series you should stream on All Hallows Eve. So, for now, put away the fictional movies, and prepare for the real terrors ahead. All of which are true stories.

1 ‘Ghost Adventures’

Streaming on Max and Discovery+

Ghost Adventures is a Travel Channel show that has been running since 2008. Helmed by Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures Crew (aka the GAC), the series follows the team’s travels as they explore haunted locations all over the world. The series itself is a mix of comedy and the paranormal; the team of hunters gives off extreme “Bro” vibes, which often leads to some hilarious moments in each episode. While the bro-vibes have calmed down in recent seasons, it’s still ever present, which is what keeps Ghost Adventures fans engaged.

There have been some truly terrifying episodes of the show as well. One of the most well-known episodes of the series is in its first season when the crew investigates Bobby Mackey’s Music World, which is one of the most haunted locations in the United States. There is real fear in this episode, seen in all three of the GAC crew. From growls to scratches, this episode provides entertainment in the form of horror and laughs.

2 ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams’

Streaming on Peacock

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams is Peacock’s newest paranormal mini-series that has a strong true-crime element to it as well. The series premiered on Friday the 13th, a choice that is supported by the creep factor of each episode. The show, which is produced by horror legend John Carpenter, follows real stories of horror, complete with interviews, video footage, and re-enactments. And unlike most series, these re-enactments are scarier than the standard style of re-enactments.

While all of the episodes in the mini-series are scary, there are three particularly spine-tingling tales that will leave anyone sleeping with one eye open. Episode two is titled “A Killer Comes Home” and follows the terror felt during the killing spree of Canadian serial killer Allen Legere, who is also known as the “The Monster of Miramichi.” Another terrifying episode is the finale episode, “Phone Stalker,” which focuses on a woman’s terrifying experience with her unseen and very threatening stalker.

3 ‘Haunted’

Streaming on Netflix

Very similar to Suburban Screams, Haunted takes real people’s stories and re-enacts them as they share. The difference is that the people sharing their stories are also in the room with friends and loved ones. They sit in an intervention-style circle as they share their haunting experiences, which creates an air of discomfort that suits the horror series well. The dramatic re-enactments are equally good in this series, with imagery that stays with you long into the night. It’s difficult to pick just one episode of this series as the scariest; each one brings its own sense of eerie energy. With only three seasons, it’s easy for any horror lover to binge at least one season Halloween night.

4 ‘The Devil's Plan’

Streaming on Netflix

The Devil’s Plan is a reality TV series based in South Korea. Korean television has grown immensely in popularity, and Devil’s Plan has hopped onto that train. As a competition reality series, The Devil’s Plan falls more in line with suspense rather than horror. It’s a competition built on alliances and mind games to see who can make it to the end and win the grand prize. The first season has an all-celebrity cast from Korean movies and television, which heightens the tension of gameplay. The show is both fun and nerve-wracking, leaving fans hungry for more. Here's hoping a US version is on the horizon.

5 ‘Ghost Brothers’

Streaming on Max and Discovery+

Ghost Brothers has roughly the same structure as any other ghost-hunting TV show. The primary difference with Ghost Brothers and other ghost-hunting series is that this crew is entirely Black. The series' ghost hunters Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey as they seek out proof of the paranormal. Unlike its competitors, the crew brings their own unique flair to the show, and often ask the questions most ghost hunters wouldn’t even think to ask.

Can ghosts be racist? Based on what occurred on Magnolia Plantation in the series premiere, yes. The series does an excellent job of poking at history while simultaneously honoring it. Additionally, there is a much different vibe from this crew when visiting plantations and other locations clouded with the dark past of slavery. While the series ended after three seasons, we recommend checking it out.

6 ‘The Traitors’ (US)

Streaming on Peacock

The US version of The Traitors is hosted by the incredible Alan Cumming, who creates the ominous vibe for this psychological murder game. The Traitors originated in the UK, and has had other franchises pop up all throughout the Western world. What makes the US version so particularly fit for spooky season is how the show is hosted. Alan’s creepy villainous host adds an extra layer of tension for the contents as well as the people watching.

The series is a large-scale version of the party games “Werewolf” or “Mafia”, but also includes challenges or “missions” that add money to the prize pot. Only a few contestants are chosen to be the traitors who choose a person to “kill” each night. Those who are not chosen to be traitors are called the faithful, whose goal is to rid the castle of all traitors in order to win the prize money. This creepy game show is perfect for the Halloween fan who finds it difficult to watch anything truly terrifying.

7 The Exorcism of Roland Doe

Streaming on Max and Discovery+

The Exorcism of Roland Doe is a documentary that focuses on the true story of alleged demonic possession. Roland Doe’s story was what inspired the book and subsequent movie, The Exorcist. The documentary follows the fascinating process of determining Roland’s ailments, as well as the exorcism that took place in the 1940s. Roland Doe, who actually revealed to be former NASA engineer Ronald Edwin Hunkeler, was a young boy when his Aunt Harriet passed away. Upon her passing, Ronald was deeply saddened. His aunt was a spiritualist that taught Ronald how to use a Ouija board. Soon after her death the house became deeply disturbed by haunting activity. Eventually the family called a priest who attempted to exorcise Ronald, only to be seriously hurt during the attempt. The second priest, who the main exorcist priest character was based off of, was more successful in his harrowing attempt. It's always fascinating to learn more about the true stories that inspire the films we know and love today. Listening to the stories combined with photographic evidence of what took place can make your skin crawl, making this "shock doc" an excellent watch for Halloween.

8 The Devil On Trial

Streaming on Netflix

The Devil Made Me Do It documentary follows a fascinating murder case that occurred in the early 80s. Arne Cheyenne Johnson was arrested for the murder of his landlord, Alan Bono. The case was a historical one, as it was the first to use demonic possession as a reason for murder. The case also involves controversial spiritualists and ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were involved after doing an exorcism that Arne was present for. The lawyers alleged that during the exorcism, the demon jumped into Arne, who was present at the time. Unfortunately for Arne, the defense did not work, and he was convicted of the crime. He only served 5 years of his 10-20 year sentence, which allowed him to participate in the making of the new documentary. The Netflix film delves into the story with first person recounts of what happened, Rather than watching The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which is more of a romance than a horror movie, tune in to this true-crime documentary instead. It is both a fascinating and eerie watch, whether the devil was actually involved.