Prepare to immerse yourself once again in the gritty underworld of East London as Netflix prepares to release the highly anticipated new season of Top Boy. Returning for its fifth and final installment (releasing as Season 3 on Netflix), the show reintroduces us to the compelling characters led by Dushane (Ashley Walters), and Sully (Kane Robinson), as well as the rest of the Summerhouse gang. This gripping crime drama, known for its portrayal of the relentless pursuit of wealth and influence by drug kingpins, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. The latest trailer teases a culmination of epic drama in these concluding episodes, assuring viewers of a solid conclusion. Created by Ronan Bennett, Top Boy delves into the intricate web of drug trade and power dynamics, with the narrative originally centering around a young school student's mission to put an end to drug-related conflicts in his hometown. After Channel 4's initial broadcast of the first and second series, the show faced cancelation. However, a surge of interest, notably from Drake, prompted Netflix to pick up the series. Now as anticipation builds for the show's third and final installment on the streamer, the countdown begins to a climactic finale that promises to encapsulate the raw essence of the series.

When Is 'Top Boy' Season 3 Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

The final six episodes of Top Boy Season 3 are scheduled to be released on September 7, 2023, only on Netflix.

Watch the 'Top Boy' Season 3 Trailer

The official trailer for Top Boy Season 3 was released on August 14, 2023. The unresolved aftermath of the previous season's events hangs heavily as the impending end of Top Boy approaches. Sully's shocking murder of Jamie, a figure pivotal to Dushane's retirement plans, raises questions about the fate of their long-buried rivalry. Amidst the turmoil, Jamie's bereaved brothers Stef and Aaron are poised for potential vengeance. The lingering presence of Liverpool-based gangster Curtis and his gang adds to the tension, as they might seek revenge despite Sully's warnings. Their target: Curtis' pregnant ex Lauryn and her sister Jaq.

Who Is Making 'Top Boy'

Top Boy was conceived and penned by Ronan Bennett. Bennett has also contributed his writing talents to various works, such as the 1997 crime film Face, the 2009 crime biographical movie Public Enemies directed by Michael Mann, and the 2017 BBC historical drama miniseries Gunpowder. Season 3's direction will be helmed by Myriam Raja. The program's production is under the guidance of a distinguished team of executives, counting Drake and LeBron James among its ranks.

Who's In the Cast of 'Top Boy' Season 3?

Image via Netflix

Ashley Walters and Kano will once again portray the main characters, Dushane and Sully. During the early 2000s, Walters garnered recognition for his roles in projects like Storm Damage, Bullet Boy, and Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Meanwhile, Kane Robinson, also known as Kano, is a notable figure in the grime music scene. Post-Top Boy, Kano will take on the main character in The Kitchen, a dystopian thriller produced by Netflix and directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya. The film is set to debut at the 67th London Film Festival on October 15, 2023. The show's ensemble cast also includes Little Simz, returning as Dushane's partner Shelley. Little Simz, a British-Nigerian rapper, singer, and actress, gained prominence with her initial three albums. Notably, she made an appearance as herself in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, where she performed her track "Venom" during a nightclub scene following Venom's separation from Eddie Brock.

The returning cast also includes Jasmine Jobson in the role of Jaq, Araloyin Oshunremi as Stefan, and Saffron Hocking as Lauryn. Jobson notably portrayed Lily in the feature film Surge, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. Oshunremi's acting journey began with an open audition for Top Boy and the actor has since gone on to play Otis Smith in the massively popular YA series Heartstopper. As for Hocking, she made an appearance in the debut episode of the Disney+ series Moon Knight and is set to have a role in the upcoming second season of the Prime Video thriller The Devil's Hour.

Notably, Season 3 introduces two new additions to the cast: Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson, whose roles have yet to be disclosed to the public. Keoghan has left his mark in prominent films like Dunkirk and Eternals. However, his portrayal of Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin, a role that earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, is arguably the actor's best performance yet. Keoghan is also set to appear in the film Saltburn, starring alongside Jacob Elordi. Gleeson's talents were acknowledged with an Irish Film and Television Awards nomination for his role in the TV series Love/Hate. Beyond this, he has been a part of various notable projects including appearances in works like Peaky Blinders and Snow White and the Huntsman. Notably, he takes on a prominent role in the National Theatre's revival of The Crucible.

What Is 'Top Boy' About?

Image via Netflix

Top Boy narrates the lives of individuals residing in an area of east London deeply entrenched in criminal activity. As some inhabitants strive to escape and build better lives, others exploit the environment's conditions. At the core of the narrative, the main characters oversee a burgeoning drug enterprise, navigating challenges from rival factions, law enforcement, and their own internal conflicts to maintain their operation. The original first two seasons of Top Boy were broadcast on Channel 4. Although concepts for a third season were developed, Channel 4 discontinued the series in 2014. Subsequently, Canadian rapper Drake's interest reportedly led to Netflix's revival of the show. In 2017, it was announced that Top Boy would be reborn on Netflix. The third and fourth installments of the story debuted on Netflix in September 2019 and March 2022, respectively. These were presented as the first and second seasons of the reimagined Netflix series, while the original two seasons from Channel 4 were incorporated into Netflix as Top Boy: Summerhouse.

What Happened Last Season on 'Top Boy'?

Image via Netflix

Season 4's conclusion brought about a shift in Sully's actions that reshaped the dynamics of his partnership with Dushane. Now, facing both external and internal threats, the duo must confront fresh challenges that endanger the empire they've painstakingly built. In a changing world, their long-held principles will be put to the test, determining the ultimate Top Boy of Summerhouse in a decisive final chapter. The series' significance to the cast and crew fueled a commitment to provide a gratifying conclusion, not only for dedicated viewers but also for their own satisfaction.