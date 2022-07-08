Deadline is reporting that Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson are joining the hit Netflix crime drama Top Boy for the final season. The pair will be playing currently undisclosed roles in the London set series about drugs and gang violence.

Top Boy follows the story of a group of people living in a crime-riddled area of east London. While some work to get out of the area and make a better life for themselves, others take advantage of the area. The main characters of the series run a burgeoning drug empire and must face off against rival gangs, the police, and each other to keep their business running.

Keoghan is a BAFTA-nominated actor known for such big films as Dunkirk and Eternals, as well as critically acclaimed films like The Green Knight and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The actor has also had roles in critically acclaimed series like Chernobyl and Love/Hate. Gleeson is best known for his roles in films like Snow White and the Huntsman, Phantom Thread, and Logan Lucky. Top Boy will not be Gleeson’s first time on a Netflix drama, as he previously had a recurring role on the streamer’s hit series Peaky Blinders. Keoghan and Gleeson have also previously worked together on the Irish historical drama Rebellion.

Image via BBC Studios

The pair of Irish actors are joining Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, and Araloyin Oshunremi who have all already been announced to be returning for the final season. Top Boy originally ran for two seasons on Channel 4 before being canceled in 2013. After a campaign by musician and fan of the series Drake, Netflix picked up the series for a third season, which premiered in 2019. The fourth season then premiered on the streamer back in March of this year with the fifth, and final, season getting officially announced not long after.

Top Boy is written and created by Ronan Bennett who has previously written such films as Public Enemies. The first four episodes of the season will be directed Myriam Raja with Will Stefan Smith directing the final two. Executive producers on Top Boy include Charles Steel, Alasdair Flind, Bennett, Yann Demange, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Walters, and Robinson.

Production on the final season of Top Boy is reported to begin in London shortly.