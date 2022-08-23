One of the most exciting things upon the release of Better Call Saul was the anticipation of seeing Breaking Bad callbacks and references in its prequel series. As expected, Vince Gilligan and his team exceeded the viewers’ expectations by answering our questions about the when, how, why, where, and whos.

While watching Breaking Bad, many might have wondered how Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) constructed the meth super lab? Or the story behind the mysterious enforcer Mike Ehrmentraut (Jonathan Banks)? Not only did Better Call Saul provide the much-needed context for bigger questions left unanswered in Breaking Bad, but it also gave shout-outs to smaller references which showed their attention to detail and that much thought had been given into the writing and making of the show.

This article contains spoilers for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Ken Wins

If you remember the car plate that spells out “KEN WINS,” you will remember the man behind the car. The first appearance Ken (Kyle Bornheimer) made was in the episode of the first season of Breaking Bad titled “Cancer Man”. After witnessing Ken’s annoying behavior and using him as an excuse to take out his personal frustrations, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) takes out his anger on a random stranger, Ken, by blowing up his car at a gas station.

Later (or technically, before), Ken makes another appearance in the second season of Better Call Saul. Saul Goodman, then just known as Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) con him by being interested in him and his industry even though all they wanted was to get drunk and leave him with a hefty bill to pay. The duo drove up his tab by ordering the bar’s most expensive bottle, the Zafiro Añejo Tequila. Ironically enough, it is the same brand Gus Fring uses to poison Don Eladio (Steven Bauer) and his captains.

Cinnabon Manager in Nebraska

In the penultimate episode of Breaking Bad, before Goodman says his final farewell to White, he tells him that the best-case scenario for him will be working as a Cinnabon manager in Nebraska.

And to the viewers’ delight, Better Call Saul kicked off its series with precisely that—a black and white flash-forward of Saul Goodman as a Cinnabon manager in Nebraska. Not only did it stay true to Goodman’s words, but it became an integral part of the Better Call Saul series.

Pretending to be Kevin Costner

|n an episode titled “Abiquiu” in the third season of Breaking Bad, Goodman tells Walt about the time he managed to convince a woman that she had slept with Kevin Costner. Lo and behold, a woman shouts at Goodman for lying to her and pretending to be the star of Bull Durham in the first season finale of Better Call Saul.

And as a bonus callback on the Better Call Saul episode of “Abiquiu”, Goodman once again tries to convince Kim of his physical resemblance to Kevin Costner, but she simply denies it.

Gus’ Super Lab

One of the biggest questions in Breaking Bad was about the construction of Gus’ meth super lab. When Walt was brought into the meth super lab to begin cooking for Gus, all the lab equipment seemed brand new, and Gale Boetticher (David Costabile) had just finished setting up the place.

But the viewers didn’t get to see the actual construction of the lab, but thankfully, the beginning stages of its construction were shown in Better Call Saul.

Tuco’s Reason For Being in Prison

When Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) was released from prison in Breaking Bad, there was never any explanation as to why he was imprisoned in the first place. In Better Call Saul, the reasons for how and why he went to prison are revealed. Ignacio "Nacho" Varga (Michael Mando) and Mike Ehrmentraut, who recognized Tuco’s random violent outbursts, devised a plan against Tuco to get him arrested.

Before showing up at the restaurant where the Salamancas meet up, Mike tips off the police about a fight happening there. Once he reaches the restaurant, he intentionally scratches the front of Tuco's car, which enrages Tuco. When Tuco demands payment for his damaged car, Mike refuses any wrongdoing and tells Tuco he has no cash. A furious Tuco punches Mike in the face, and as the altercation gets extremely violent, the police arrive and arrest Tuco for assault. Their plan worked, and Tuco was imprisoned for eight years.

Gus Stops Hector’s Treatment

Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) was first introduced in the second season of Breaking Bad. As far as Breaking Bad fans were concerned, Hector was a wheelchair-ridden ex-druglord because of a stroke. Better Call Saul eventually gave a deeper insight into the Salamanca family and the events which led to Hector’s condition. An entrusted enforcer of the Cartel, Nacho Varga, successfully poisoned Hector after believing that his father’s business was in great danger of being taken over as a drug-smuggling base by the Cartel.

Gus Fring, who never liked Hector, decides to pay a specialist doctor to ensure Hector’s recovery. Viewers were left confused about Fring’s decision, but it eventually started to make sense after he revealed his true intentions. When doctors suggested that Hector might walk and possibly talk again and asked if Fring would like to continue Hector’s treatment, Fring chose to stop it. Fring wanted him to recover, but just enough so that he could think like any human would but not have the ability to verbalize any of his thoughts.

Saul Mentions Lalo in ‘Breaking Bad’

Although Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) was first introduced in Better Call Saul, his name was briefly mentioned in Breaking Bad. When Walt and Jesse tried to kidnap Saul, he mistook them for members of the Cartel and shouted, “Lalo didn’t send you? No Lalo?” to which Jesse replied, “Who?”.

Fast-forward to Better Call Saul, Lalo Salamanca became the main antagonist in season four until his demise in the last season of the series.

Krazy-8’s Nickname Origin

Krazy-8 (Max Arciniega) is the cousin of Emilio Koyama (John Koyama), who are childhood friends with Jesse Pinkman. Before he was Krazy-8, he was known as Domingo, a drug dealer and meth-distributor who started with the Salamanca family. During a friendly poker game among the Salamancas, Lalo gives the nickname of “Ocho Loco” (Krazy-8) to Domingo after he successfully bluffs him to fold a winning hand with a set of 8s.

In Breaking Bad, Krazy-8 manages to survive after Walt and Jesse attempt to poison him and Emilio, which prompts them to capture Krazy-8 by fixing him to a pole with a bike lock around his neck in the basement of Jesse’s house. After days of being held captive in a dusty basement, Krazy-8 does what he does best: bluffing. He gains Walt's trust by sympathizing with him before later trying to stab Walt with a shard from a broken plate that Walt dropped upon fainting. Walt catches on, however, and Krazy-8 is garrotted to death with the bike lock.

Dedicado a Max

Gus Fring and Max Arciniega (James Martinez) founded Los Pollos Hermanos and opened up a few branches as a front to cook and distribute crystal meth. When Don Eladio learns that Fring has been giving away free samples of meth without his consent, this angers him, and he asks Hector to shoot Max by the poolside of his mansion. Gus has never forgotten the vision of Max’s blood dripping into the swimming pool, turning the water red.

After twenty years of wanting to avenge his partner’s death, Fring mass poisons Don Eladio and the rest of the cartel with an expensive bottle of tequila he gifted them. In season 5 of Better Call Saul, Mike wakes up in a remote Mexican village after fighting a group of small-time gangsters. He is sent there by Fring to recuperate, and at the center of the town is a black marble fountain: inscribed on a plaque is “Dedicado a Max” (Dedicated to Max).

RELATED:'Better Call Saul' Gave Jimmy McGill the Tragic Legacy He Deserved

Ira

In Breaking Bad, we first meet Ira when Mike, Walt, and Jesse use Ira’s extermination company, Vamonos Pest, as a front for their methamphetamine production operation. It wasn’t until the fourth season of Better Call Saul that we learned about how the two met.

Long before Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman, he hired Ira (Franc Ross), through corrupt veterinarian Dr. Caldera (Joe DeRosa), to help steal an expensive Hummel figure from Neff Copiers.

