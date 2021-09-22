Bravo has officially revealed that the forthcoming season 19 of the beloved reality competition series Top Chef will take place in Houston, Texas. The new season will be released by Bravo sometime in 2022. Top Chef's 18th season, which took place in Portland, Oregon, wrapped its run back in July.

The primary judging panel will all be returning with Tom Colicchio as head judge, Gail Simmons as judge, and Padma Lakshmi as host/judge. The three have all been with the show since its second season back in 2006, with Colicchio and Simmons having been with the show since its inception. The latest season brought back an all-star judging panel of former contestants, consisting of top names in the culinary industry like Richard Blais, Brooke Williamson, and Melissa King. Top Chef Houston will bring in native Dawn Burrell, a finalist in the recently-finished season and a native of the city.

Burrell's addition has to be a sweet note for fans who were left a bit soured by Portland's finale, as winner Gabe Erales was marred with misconduct reports following his victory. Burrell's fellow finalist, Shota Nakajima, also likely stands to appear as a guest judge, especially following his appearance on the latest sister series for Peacock, Top Chef Family Style. The inclusion of Burrell (and possibly Nakajima), as well as the diversity that a city like Houston can offer, definitely stands as a nice rebound for the long-running cooking competition.

Longtime fans will recall that Top Chef has already been to Texas, with its ninth season traversing through San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. Ironically, Top Chef Texas was also hit with controversy in victor Paul Qui, who received charges of assault that were ultimately dropped. Colicchio noted that Qui was "the most talented chef to appear in the program's first twelve seasons," though the series has brought forth several wildly impressive contestants from the Lone Star state. Tiffany Derry (Top Chef DC), Tre Wilcox (Top Chef Miami), and Casey Thompson (Top Chef Miami), and even Burrell, standing as some of the best Texan competitors.

Top Chef was faced with several production challenges in filming the Portland season, and several of those will likely still stand as they were COVID-19-related. Top Chef has also managed to really champion diversity in its recent seasons, with its latest having a wide range of contestants from all kinds of backgrounds and cooking styles. Top Chef Houston will undoubtedly follow suit.

The first 17 seasons of Top Chef are available to stream on Peacock and Hulu. Season 19 of Top Chef will debut in 2022.

