One of Top Chef Masters’ most coveted chefs, Naomi Pomeroy, passed away on July 13, 2024. She had just turned 50 years old. Pomeroy tragically drowned in the Willamette River during a tubing accident. The incident happened in Oregon near river mile 132 in Corvallis, about 100 yards upstream from the Mary’s River. Her death was confirmed by local authorities, who reported that she fell and drowned amid a fast current.

Pomeroy made a name for herself as a self-taught chef who significantly impacted the culinary scene in Portland, Oregon. She gained national recognition in 2009 when Food & Wine magazine named her one of America's Top 10 Best New Chefs. In 2010, Marie Claire listed her among the 18 Most Powerful Women in Business. She also won the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef Northwest in 2014 — all of which cemented her status as a leading figure in the culinary world.

Naomi Pomeroy Was an Award-Winning Chef

So by the time she made her first appearance on the coveted cooking show Iron Chef in 2010, she was already an established chef. And a year later, Pomeroy made her way to her esteemed role on Top Chef Masters Season 3. The self-taught chef’s skills impressed not just the judges but people worldwide, which led her to become a judge herself on the show in the subsequent seasons. Pomeroy also went on to open multiple award-winning restaurants and even launched a best-selling cookbook, Taste & Technique: Recipes to Elevate Your Home Cooking, which she co-authored with writer Jamie Feldmar.

Pomeroy went with her husband, Kyle Linden Webster, and a friend to float on the Willamette River. The trio was 100 yards upstream from Mary’s River, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Further investigation into the matter revealed that two of the adults were using tubes while one, Pomeroy, was using a paddle board. The paddleboard was later pulled underwater and Pomeroy was unable to free herself from the leash holding her (the trio had the paddleboard and tubes tied to each other).

Officials were able to find Pomeroy’s husband and their friend, but her body was nowhere to be found. However, a group of canoeists spotted it on July 16, 2024, around 10 AM, and then promptly alerted the authorities. Following Pomeroy’s unfortunate passing, multiple chefs and fans took to the internet to express their feelings about the late chef. Mary Sue Milliken, a runner-up on Top Chef Masters Season 3 expressed her sentiments in the following words:

“Devastated to hear we tragically lost the super talented chef Naomi Pomeroy. She and I bonded over stressful cooking challenges on Top Chef Masters Season 3… my heart goes out to Kyle, August, and all her dear friends.”

The late chef is survived by her daughter, to whom she was a devoted mother. Her family requested privacy during the difficult time as they came to terms with the grief of losing her. Pomeroy’s death is a profound loss to the culinary world. However, her contributions and the standards she set will continue to inspire chefs and food lovers alike.

Her memory stays alive and well on Top Chef Masters. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

