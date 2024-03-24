Put your chef hats on! Bravo’s cutthroat cooking show Top Chef returns to the kitchen for Season 21. Set in Wisconsin, 15 decorated contestants from different backgrounds will go knife-to-knife as they compete for the coveted title of “Top Chef.” Hosted by Season 10 winner Kristen Kish, the series sees the return of judge and mentor Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Although beloved judge Padma Lakshmi is no longer part of the judging panel, this season is just as hot and sizzling as its predecessors.

Season 21 of Top Chef officially premiered on Wednesday, March 20, at 9/8c on Bravo. Audiences can stream new episodes the next day on Peacock, BravoTV.com, and the Bravo app. In the meantime, check out the Top Chef Season 21 cast guide.

Top Chef A reality competition show in which chefs compete against one another in culinary challenges and are a judged by a panel of food and wine experts, with one or more contestants eliminated each episode. Release Date March 8, 2006 Cast Padma Lakshmi , Tom Colicchio Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 21

Alisha Elenz

Two-time James Beard-nominated chef Alisha Elenz is a force to be reckoned with. With an extensive background in the Spanish culinary arts, her strength stems from her Mediterranean flavors. Having worked in the restaurant industry for 12 years, Elenz worked her way through the ranks and became the 2019 recipient of the Jean Banchet for Rising Chef of the Year.

Amanda Turner

Amanda Turner’s cooked with some of the best chefs around, including Tyson Cole from Uchi and Top Chef Season 9 winner Paul Qui. A jack of all trades, Turner has dabbled in a little bit of everything, from making pasta, creating Japanese cuisine and even performing animal butchery. Currently a Chef de Cuisine at Olamaie, she was named a James Beard semifinalist for Emerging Chef in 2022.

Charly Pierre

Working in the restaurant industry since he was 15, cooking for a living has always been Charly Pierre’s childhood dream. The two-time James Beard nominee hustled his way through fine-dining restaurants before opening his Haitian-inspired restaurant Fritai in 2016 together with business partner Eva Churches. Fritai has received multiple accolades, including Zagat’s 30 Under 30 and Eater NOLA’s 2022 Restaurant of the Year.

Dan Jacobs

On top of being head chef, Dan Jacobs is a full-fledged entrepreneur. As co-owner of Milwaukee’s EsterEv and the modern Chinese-American eatery Dandan, Jacobs knows a thing or two about the competitive restaurant industry. Jacobs also serves as a board member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), the organization responsible for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund’s $28.6B raise in 2021.

Danny Garcia

Coming from a strong Dominican and Puerto Rican household, food has always been the epicenter of Danny Garcia’s upbringing. After graduating from Johnson & Wales on a scholarship, the Sous Chef participated in the 2016 Mentor Young Chef competition, where he snagged the first prize. He’s also represented Team USA at the Bocuse d’Or, a world chef championship in Lyon.

David Murphy

At a young age, David Murphy grew up late at night cooking with his uncle. After obtaining his culinary education at Le Cordon Bleu, the Texas native headed for the Bay Area, where he was part of the team that secured a Michelin star for Madera. These days, Murphy serves as Chef and Owner of Shuggie’s Trash Pie + Natural Wine, which has been featured in lists from Esquire, Bon Appetit, and the New York Times.

Kaleena Bliss

Kaleena Bliss has a penchant for the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. With more than 18 years of culinary experience under her belt, Bliss has taken her talents across Portland, Seattle, and the great Puget Sound region. Currently, Bliss is now in Chicago serving as the Executive Chef at the Chicago Athletic Association hotel. In 2022, she was named a Puget Sound Business Journal "40 Under 40" honoree.

Kenny Nguyen

Before pursuing his education at the Art Institute of Atlanta, Kenny Nguyen learned the culinary arts from his Vietnamese grandmother. Post-graduation, Nguyen jumpstarted his career as Sous Chef at Sea Bear Oyster Bar, followed by a stint as a fishmonger at Greenpoint Fish & Lobster in New York. During the pandemic, Nguyen returned to Georgia and worked at the Ritz Carlton in Lake Oconee before accepting an Executive Chef position at the Expat in Athens.

Kévin D'Andrea

Emerging as a finalist on Top Chef France in 2015, Kévin D'Andrea trained under the tutelage of Michelin Star Chef Alain Llorca at Hôtel Belles Rives. Together with decorated chef Yannick Alléno, D’Andrea sharpened his skills at the Michelin three-star restaurant Le Meurice. In pursuing the American Dream, the chef packed his bags and moved to Houston, where he clinched the position of Executive Chef for La Villa.

Laura Ozyilmaz

Laura Ozyilmaz is serious when it comes to culinary education, having studied at not one, but three institutions: the Centro Culinario Ambrosía in Mexico City, New York’s Culinary Institute of America (CIA), and the Basque Culinary Center in Spain. In the midst of it all, Ozyilmaz put all her theory into practice by working at Michelin-rated restaurants Eleven Madison Park and Café Boulud in New York and Saison in San Francisco.

Manny Barella

Unlike most Top Chef contestants, Manny Barella originally studied law before pursuing his passion for cooking. His leap of faith proved to be rewarding. With his natural talent, Barella ended up working in the kitchens of Sea Island Resort in Georgia, five-star Napa Valley resort Calistoga Ranch, and Napa’s Michelin-rated Solage Resort. Later, in 2022, Barella was named a James Beard semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category.

Michelle Wallace

Michelle Wallace’s passion for food has taken her to memorable paths. Originally a healthcare administration student, Wallace made use of her culinary skills to make meals for her cousin, a player on the NFL’s Houston Texans, as well as his teammates. After making the switch to culinary education, Wallace moved on to work in the fine-dining kitchen of Pêche before serving as Executive Chef at Gatlin’s BBQ.

Rasika Venkatesa

Regarding food, Rasika Venkatesa is inspired by her grandmother and the tastes and smells of Chennai, India. After graduating from Manipal University in India with a degree in Hotel Management, Venkatesa crossed the ocean to the United States and worked at Thomas Keller’s distinguished three-star Michelin restaurant, the French Laundry. Later on, she became Chef de Cuisine and won StarChefs’ Rising Star Award in the San Francisco/Oakland area.

Savannah Miller

Savannah Miller is addicted to the fast-paced environment of hospitality. Her ability to keep up and adapt in various situations translates well into her culinary career. After attending the New England Culinary Institute, Miller immediately went on an internship on the opening team at Matthew Jennings’ Boston restaurant Townsman. In 2018, he proceeded to join Chef Michael Lee to help open M Tempura in Durham as his Chef De Cuisine.

Valentine Howell Jr.

With two decades of experience working in kitchens, Valentine Howell Jr. has accumulated a breadth of culinary knowledge that has worked out in his favor. Entrusted by some of the best chefs, such as Lydia Shire, it didn’t take long for Howell to become a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef in the Northeast in 2023. At the moment, he’s focused on his international food joint Black Cat Eatery.