Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 21 finale of 'Top Chef.

The Big Picture Top Chef's Season 21 finale edit led to unnecessary outrage online, overshadowing Danny Garcia's victory.

Season 21 judge Tom Colicchio took to social media to voice his opinions on the finale's edit.

Top Chef Season 21's shake-up highlights the importance of showcasing skills over manufacturing drama on reality TV.

Top Chef, like any other reality show cooking contest, thrives on tension and competition. After all, the whole point is to prove who the best cook is out of 15 competitors — why else call it Top Chef? The Season 21 finale aired last week, with the last three chefs crafting a four-course feast aboard a cruise ship. Danny Garcia eventually won out over his fellow contestants Savannah Miller and Dan Jacobs. Still, a series of edits made it look like Jacobs would be the winner, tainting Garcia's victory and stirring up some unnecessary outrage online. It's a sign of how reality shows can sometimes take the wrong step to gain the audience's interest.

The ‘Top Chef’ Finale Lessens the Impact of Danny Garcia’s Win

In the closing moments of the Top Chef Season 21 finale, the three contestants listen to the judges' impressions of their dishes. Jacobs seems to come off the best with only one criticism: A tuna tartare he prepared seemed to taste like a slice of grapefruit on the same plate. Garcia, on the other hand, was told that his first dish was lacking in seasoning, while his third dish contained lobster that wasn't properly cooked all the way through. These edits made it seem like Jacobs would be the winner, which led to some disbelief when Garcia was eventually crowned the winner. But those viewers also missed the other elements that led to Garcia's win. He based his meal around Caribbean culture, honoring his heritage while also working within the finale's theme of "first food memories," which culminated in his own take on the shaved ice dessert known as piragua (full confession: watching this moment fully reminded me of Into The Heights and Lin-Manuel Miranda's vendor hawking piraguas via song).

The edit also overshadows Garcia's work throughout Season 21, which showcased his skills. No matter the challenge or the ingredients, he managed to pull off some impressive-looking and very tasty dishes. Jacobs may have been a fan favorite, but Garcia had the skills to walk away with the top prize. The real issue at hand is how the edit dents a major emotional moment for Garcia. When the Season 21 finale aired, Garcia's mentor Jamal James Kent had passed away, and Garcia revealed that he plans to continue Kent's legacy with the Saga Hospitality group. "We're going to continue building what we were building. We're going to take Saga Hospitality to all the places that he wanted to take it, and beyond," he told Variety in a post-finale interview. The edits in the interview not only stirred up some needless controversy, they overshadow what should have been a major victory.

One of 'Top Chef’s Judges Didn’t Agree With the Final Edit

It turns out that one of the Top Chef judges also wasn't a fan of the edit. Tom Colicchio took to X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the Season 21 finale to clear things up. "If you heard the unedited hour and a half discussion it would have been clear Danny had the better meal," he wrote, further saying that the judges' disappointment in Garcia's first dish was genuine. This isn't the first time Colicchio has offered his opinion on the behind the scenes workings, but it does showcase how even the judges might not agree with what makes it into the final cut. It also shows how reality TV can be edited to manufacture drama and keep the viewers hooked. The audiences will have their favorites, but in the end it comes down to skill — and Colicchio was right to highlight Garcia's skills, as they won him the top prize.

Season 21 of ‘Top Chef’ Shook Up the Show

Season 21 of Top Chef brought a number of changes to the forefront, most notably the departure of longtime host Padma Lakshmi. There was also a change to the immunity rules this season, which affected other aspects of the competition, most notably the "Quickfire" challenges. Given that Season 21 was breaking into new ground, it feels like Bravo was trying anything to keep viewers around. But sometimes, a major change isn't necessary. Audiences are drawn to Top Chef not because of gimmicks but because they want to see how contestants manage to use their culinary skills to stay ahead of the competition. The Season 21 finale should have just focused on the competition between Garcia, Jacobs, and Miller and showcased who had the superior skills rather than leading the audience on.

Ultimately, Top Chef Season 21 should be a learning experience for everyone involved. What's the lesson? Skills trump drama every time, and the focus should be on who's the best chef first and foremost. Garcia also made an excellent point during his Variety interview that sometimes the unexpected can happen. "I think as chefs, you have to be able to pivot. You have to be able to — at any given time, whether it's in your kitchen, or it's on "Top Chef" — you have to just be ready for things to catch fire and for shit to hit the fan. That's just the name of the game," he said. The contestants for Top Chef Season 22 — and the editors — should keep that in mind.

Top Chef Season 21 is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

