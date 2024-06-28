The Big Picture Top Chef Season 22 celebrates Canadian culinary traditions with Michelin-starred guests.

Bravo announced the new season via Instagram, featuring iconic Toronto landmarks.

The show has a successful legacy and may premiere in March 2025.

Bravo announced this week that the new season of Top Chef is getting a lot colder. The network decided that, for Season 22, the competition will celebrate the culture and culinary traditions of Canada. The change mirrors what happened in past seasons, when the competition took place in Wisconsin and London. The new season is yet to get a premiere date.

The announcement was made through an Instagram post in which Top Chef judges Kristen Kish, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons were seen having a FaceTime chat. Simmons is out on the streets and suddenly reveals Toronto’s CN Tower in the background in order to reveal the Season 22 location. Not surprisingly, the new season will feature Michelin-starred chefs, restaurateurs, top mixologists and winemakers from Canada, but Bravo is yet to announce which of them will guest star in the competition.

In an official statement, senior VP of marketing strategy & chief marketing officer at Destination Canada Gloria Loree celebrated the fact that the reality competition is going up north and teased the kind of events viewers can expect to see:

“Canada’s culinary identity is rooted in our vast geography, the rhythm of our seasons, and the culture and traditions of our communities; yes that includes maple syrup and so much more. We’re excited to see it unfold through the judges, contestants’ challenges and experiences, and surprise viewers along the way.”

'Top Chef' Continues a Successful Legacy in Canada

Close

Top Chef has been a consistent top performer on Bravo ever since its premiere in 2006. The format is pretty well-known by now: contestants prove their cooking skills in timely competitions that test their ability to cook under pressure, just like it's done in the kitchens of real-world restaurants and that we also get a glimpse of in acclaimed TV series like The Bear.

The show has had a number of spin-offs throughout its run, but shifting the location of the competition is a recent strategy that's only surfaced in recent seasons. Not by chance, the new season will heat up the culinary scene in different locations in Canada and highlight recipes that viewers outside Canada may not know. The contestants from the new season are also yet to be revealed.

Bravo hasn't selected a premiere date for Top Chef, but Season 22 will likely premiere in March just like in previous seasons. Stick with Collider to find out more news about the reality competition as soon as it is announced.

Top Chef A reality competition show in which chefs compete against one another in culinary challenges and are a judged by a panel of food and wine experts, with one or more contestants eliminated each episode. Release Date March 8, 2006 Cast Padma Lakshmi , Tom Colicchio Seasons 21

Top Chef is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock