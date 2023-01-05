Due to the prolificness of some directors, audiences' patience has dwindled, not understanding the time and effort it takes to make a movie. From the conception of the idea to pre-production to filming, and then to post, birthing a movie is a laborious task.

Whether because of being preoccupied with other projects or inability to get their dream idea off the ground, many well-known directors have taken large gaps between films. Often revered for their "paucity of the oeuvre," these filmmakers may have taken their time between movies, but they returned with a bang.

'Under the Skin' (2013) - 9 Years After Previous Film

One of the most versatile filmmakers of his time, Jonathan Glazer is an accomplished director of feature films, short films, commercials and music videos. After polarizing critics and audiences alike with his 2004 film Birth, Glazer took off 9 years before directing Under the Skin, loosely based on the novel by Michael Faber, about an extraterrestrial who drives around Scotland, luring men into their van.

Although a bit enigmatic, the film received praise, with some outlets going as far as to call it one of the best films of the decade. In the years in between his filmmaking absence, Glazer turned mostly to directing commercials, including for Sony and Cadbury. Having not made a film since Under the Skin, his next film, reportedly a Martin Amis adaptation, will be highly anticipated.

'Margaret' (2011) - 11 Years After Previous Film

Having completed filming in 2005, Kenneth Lonergan's tragedy epic Margaret stalled in post-production hell for several years. Only having grown in reputation since release, the film follows a young woman who witnesses a freak accident and attempts to hold someone accountable. Although now regarded as one of the best films of the 2010s, the film was a commercial flop, grossing under $600,000 against a $14 million budget.

Most of Lonergan's 2000s was spent trying to perfect Margaret, a feat which he accomplished but led to multiple lawsuits that stalled other potential projects. Also a renowned playwright, Lonergan worked in the theater throughout those years as well. Having only directed 3 films to date, with the latest being the Oscar-winning Manchester by the Sea, Lonergan has cemented himself as the reigning master of grief and loss.

'Women Talking' (2022) - 10 Years After Previous Film

Among the most intelligent and sensitive youth actors of her generation, Sarah Polley made a natural transition to filmmaking with her 2006 drama Away from Her. Following directing the comedy-drama Take this Waltz and acclaimed documentary Stories We Tell, Polley didn't make a film until 2022's Women Talking about a group of women in an isolated colony who struggle to reconcile their faith after a series of attacks.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Miriam Toews, the film received acclaim and has appeared on numerous critics' best of 2022 lists. After her 2012 documentary, Polley turned her attention to television, including working on the hailed 2017 show Alias Grace. With Women Talking, Polley reestablishes herself as one of the most caring and observant directors working today.

'Private Life' (2018) - 11 Years After Previous Film

One of the best ears in cinema today, Tamara Jenkins has a real skill at capturing vivid human relations. Taking 9 years between her first two features, Jenkins took another 11 before making Private Life. Starring Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti, the film concerns a New York couple struggling to conceive a child whose lives change when their niece comes to stay with them.

When questioned on her filmmaking interval, Jenkins rightfully chalked up the problem to "systemic" problems in Hollywood, telling The Washington Post that "there is something in the water." Sharp and comical, the success of Private Life hopefully encourages backers to provide Jenkins with a blank canvas for her next project.

'A Passage to India' (1984) - 14 Years After Previous Film

A Passage to India was a long time coming for David Lean. Having pursued adapting the E.M. Forster novel since 1960, there were many rights issues regarding the novel which became easier to untangle after Forster's death in 1970. Epic in scope, the film concerns the relationship between English and Indian characters during the period of the British Raj.

Following the critical tepidness toward Lean's previous film Ryan's Daughter, the director had numerous issues creating his next project, including a stint trying to adapt the film that would end up being Roger Donaldson's 1984 movie The Bounty. Met with positive reception and nominated for 11 Oscars, A Passage to India was a fitting final film for the cinematic Goliath.

'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999) - 12 Years After Previous Film

The final film by famed auteur Stanley Kubrick is a cryptic masterpiece. An erotic daydream, Eyes Wide Shut was notable upon release for its nude scenes, long filming and the relationship between its stars. Led by the couple at the time Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, the film surrounds a doctor who goes on a dazing odyssey following a confession made by his wife.

By 1999, Kubrick had been well known for his obsessiveness and the rarity of his pictures, having taken a 7-year sabbatical between the two films made prior to Eyes Wide Shut. Originally conceived as a sex comedy romp, Kubrick eyed adapting the source material by Arthur Schnitzler following 2001: A Space Odyssey. Although he never saw the final cut, many say Kubrick saw the film as one of his crowning achievements.

'Damsels in Distress' (2011) - 13 Years After Previous Film

Known for his "bourgeois in love" trilogy of the 90s, Whit Stillman was one of the decade's pre-eminent writers. Stillman was missing in the filmmaking space for the 21st century until his 2011 film Damsels in Distress. Led by an ensemble cast, the film covers a group of college girls who attempt to change their male-dominated campus.

Stillman's exclusion from directing in the 2000s was not without trying. Stillman had numerous projects that went unproduced or unfinished including an adaptation of Christopher Buckley's Little Green Men. Although his last film was back in 2016, it was financially successful, bringing hope to the idea that there will still be more Stillman pictures down the pipeline.

'The Thin Red Line' (1998) - 20 Years After Previous Film

Perhaps more than any other director, Terrence Malick has been hailed as an elusive and enigmatic cinematic figure due to the ethereal nature of his works and the rarity of his projects. Succeeding 1978's Days of Heaven, it took Malick 20 years to release his next film, The Thin Red Line. Featuring an ensemble cast of some of the biggest actors of their generation, the movie covers a group of soldiers in a fictionalized version of the Battle of Mount Austen.

In the intervening years between movies, Malick worked on multiple screenplays including for Q, a project which Malick has since used as inspiration for both The Tree of Life and Voyage of Time. Nominated for 7 Oscars and ranked by multiple outlets as one of the best films of the 90s, it seems Malick's spiritual war epic was worth the wait.

'Tar' (2022) - 16 Years After Previous Film

Tar is a return to form for one of the greatest filmmakers alive. Before Tar, director Todd Field had only two directed feature films to his name, both masterpieces for almost any other director. Starring Cate Blanchett in a roaring, tour de force performance, the film concerns the fictional composer and conductor, Lydia Tar.

After his dazzling 2006 drama Little Children, Field was involved with multiple exciting projects that never came to fruition including a Mexican Revolution epic set to star Leonardo DiCaprio or Christian Bale, an adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's Blood Meridian, and a 20-hour limited series adaptation of Jonathan Franzen's Purity. Fans can lament Field's long-time absence, but ultimately, it's just good to have him back making movies.

'Songs from the Second Floor' (2000) - 25 Years After Previous Film

Director Roy Andersson is now considered one of the defining voices of Swedish cinema, but that was not always the case. Known for his prolonged takes and absurdist humor, Andersson came into mainstream conscience with his black comedy Songs from the Second Floor. The first of his "living trilogy," the movie presents disconnected vignettes that question the nature of everyday life.

Andersson's second film, Giliap, was critically panned, with many commenters calling it pretentious. In the years after, Andersson became notable in the advertising sector, having directed over 400 to date. Winning the Jury Prize at Cannes, perhaps Songs from the Second Floor proves it takes time for a director to hone their craft.

