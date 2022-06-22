While “the time of the Elves” is pretty much over by the start of The Lord of the Rings, the Elves are still some of the most powerful beings in Tolkien's colorful universe. They created robust kingdoms, created mighty jewelry with magical powers, and fought malicious evils during their best years in Middle-earth. As the first of the Children of Ilúvatar, they are considered the fairest and wisest of all earthly races.

It is no surprise that fans are captivated by the Elven characters in both the books and on-screen adaptations. Legolas and Arwen are the most well-known of the Elves, thanks to Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler's portrayal in Peter Jackson's movies. There are a plethora of other Elven characters that are never seen on screen, and all of them deserve the same recognition.

Galadriel

Galadriel is the Lady of the woods of Lothlórien, and is known for surpassing “nearly all others in beauty, knowledge, and power.” She played a pivotal role in many council formations and wars and wielded Nenya, the Ring of Water, that possessed radiance that matched the stars.

Galadriel was arrogant and rebellious in her younger years, but she later founded and ruled the kingdom of Lothlórien. She grew to be one of the most powerful Elves in Tolkien's universe thanks to the wisdom she gained throughout her long life. She was the only one who was able to perceive Sauron's deceitfulness when he began to manifest into a different form.

Fëanor

Fëanor's importance in Tolkien's universe surpasses many. He was a master blacksmith and battle strategist, he was born with a piece of his mother's spirit inside him, and he constructed the Silmarils – the most precious gems in all of Arda. He created them from the Two Trees of Valinor with a level of craftsmanship that was never replicated again.

While the Elf walked the line of genius, he was also incredibly selfish and prideful. He was very skilled and understood things flawlessly, but this did not translate into his relationships with his fellow Elves. He was a terrible brother and brought significant turmoil to his people with the Oath of Fëanor.

Legolas

With his long, icy blonde hair and ever-equipped Bow of the Galadhrim, Orlando Bloom's portrayal of Legolas changed pop culture in the early 2000s. Both children and adults admired his powerful eyesight and hearing that enabled him to hit any target after joining the Fellowship.

As the Prince of Mirkwood, Legolas was blessed with many talents. He is a master archer, a horse whisperer, a silent hunter, and he could even sleep while walking – which allowed him to travel “45 leagues in less than 4 days." His friendship with the grumpy Dwarf, Gimli, is also one of the most endearing in the Tolkien universe. Their relationship beats long-held prejudices and Legolas even lets the Dwarf into the sacred Undying Lands.

Arwen

The Lord of the Rings has some of the best heroes in any fantasy universe, and Arwen remains one of the most captivating and empathic. She is the most well-known female character from the books and movies, thanks to Liv Tyler's flawless portrayal of the headstrong and passionate daughter of Elrond.

Arwen is described as the “most beautiful of the last generation of High Elves in Middle-earth,” and can summon powerful water spirits. She goes out of her way to always help those in need as well. One of the more important things she does is unite Elf and Man in peace again, like Beren and Lúthien before her. By marrying Aragorn after the War of the Ring, she became Queen of the Reunited Kingdom.

Elrond

Half-Elf and half-Man, Elrond's telepathy is incredibly powerful and his presence in the world of Middle-earth changed numerous things for the better. Elrond founded the Elven town of Rivendell, ruled it fairly, and shaped the legacy of Middle-earth's Third Age. He is, without doubt, the most reliable Elf in The Lord of the Rings.

He played a significant role in the first war with Sauron, and as soon as the One Ring was found, he called for the Council of Elrond to encourage beings from around Middle-earth to figure out a solution together. A young Elrond will be seen in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power where you will be able to watch his rise to power for the first time on screen.

Thranduil

Thranduil ruled over the Woodland Realm during the Third Age and his army was the key to victory in the Battle of Five Armies. He also happens to be the father of Legolas. In the books, he is a strong leader and an absurdly intimidating warrior who practices isolationism in his kingdom of Mirkwood.

The Elvenking is also ruthlessly unhelpful to those in need outside his kingdom, and he comes across as bigoted and selfish at times. It is because of this that he is seen as a flawed father and king. While it is easy to pin him as being a bit evil, he suffered many great losses throughout his life that contributed to his bitter coldness. Despite his melancholy, he is known to get things done to protect his people.

Lúthien

Lúthien is never portrayed in Peter Jackson's movies, to great shame. The Elven woman shines with immense power and beauty; she is the most beautiful of all the Children of Ilúvatar. It is also said in the great stories of the Elder Days that her bloodline will never perish.

The powerful Elven woman gets many things done throughout her life, like reversing the Gift of Men granted by Ilúvatar, being the first and only being to resurrect a Man – her husband, Beren, and enchanting Morgoth into a coma so that they can steal a Simaril. Lúthien is even able to shame Sauron into hiding, a feat that no one else can claim.

Gil-galad

There aren't many characters in The Lord of the Rings that are capable of facing off with the Dark Lord of Mordor, but Gil-galad is one of them. He was also the last High King of the Ñoldor and held “the highest authority among the Elves.” Gil-galad's importance cannot be overstated, he was very well-respected, and he also formed the kingdom of Lindon, which became the longest-lasting Elven kingdom.

He makes a very brief appearance next to Elrond during the battle of Sauron at the beginning of The Fellowship of the Ring. A young Gil-galad will be making an appearance in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power though, where more of his backstory will be brought to life.

Celeborn

Celeborn is known as one of the wisest elves to ever live and he is an especially benevolent ruler. He is also Galadriel's supportive husband. The two rule Lothórien together, though Celeborn takes a back seat to the powerful Galadriel most of the time.

His depiction of a loving and supportive husband in Jackson's films is incredibly important. The Lord of the Rings is filled with powerful women who rule kingdoms and females' opinions who hold just as much weight as their male companions. While Celeborn is mighty on his own, his greatest feat might just be partnering with Galadriel.

Glorfindel

Glorfindel is among the mightiest of Elves to have ever lived, with “hair of shining gold, a face fair and fearless, and his hand set with strength." He was once the lord of the House of the Golden Flower until he died in the First Age. No one can kill Glorfindel just once – he was brought back from the dead and re-embodied as Valar with even greater power.

While the original Glorfindel is praised for being a noble lord, he is best known for his battle with a Balrog. In the legendary story, he single-handedly defeats a Balrog all on his own. And while this is what ultimately leads to his first death, bringing down a Balrog is a pretty cool way to go out.

