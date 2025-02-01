It’s been a decade since the iconic trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond exited BBC's Top Gear in explosive and controversial fashion, and May believes that the BBC’s decision to axe Clarkson back in 2015 was a massive misstep. In a candid interview with The Times of London, May reflected on the fallout from that huge moment, insisting that Top Gear’s sensational run didn’t have to come crashing down after that one incident.

Top Gear was a staple of British television for well over a decade and, at the peak of its popularity, the trio drew millions of viewers, both in the UK and overseas, who tuned in as much for the banter between Clarkson, May, and Hammond as they did for the shiny cars and fast lap times. But that all changed in 2015 when an off-camera incident involving Clarkson — who reportedly assaulted a producer over a delayed meal — set off a chain reaction. The BBC swiftly dismissed Clarkson, with May and Hammond — who filmed one episode without Clarkson — resigning in protest.

A decade later, May spoke out on the situation that occurred and offered the opinion that is undoubtedly shared by the huge fanbase. “I don’t actually think our Top Gear had to end because of it. I think it could have been patched up and put down to a bit of high stress and flightiness, to be honest. It happened. It’s regrettable and it’s unfortunate, but it didn’t need to lead to the collapse of something very successful…”

He went on to highlight how extraordinary their success was, given all the factors involved:

“I mean, without being big-headed about it, we were Top Gear and we were one of the biggest TV shows in the world at the time. It was quite an intense environment and it’s not entirely surprising that it occasionally went off the rails. If we’d been AC/DC or Thin Lizzy, nobody would have been the slightest bit surprised.”

What Did the 'Top Gear' Hosts Do After Leaving?

After they left the BBC, the trio didn't fade into obscurity. How could they? Instead, they embarked on a new adventure with Amazon’s The Grand Tour, a show that was a huge hit for Prime Video for eight successful years. Clarkson, of course, has reinvented himself with hit series like Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video, while May has found a fresh creative home on Channel 5 with a new series exploring the world of adventurers and explorers.

The Grand Tour is on Prime Video.