‘Top Gun 2,’ ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Pushed to 2021 as Paramount Sells ‘Without Remorse’

Tom Cruise‘s high-flying sequel Top Gun: Maverick and Emily Blunt‘s horror film A Quiet Place Part 2 have been delayed once again by Paramount, which has also sold the Michael B. Jordan movie Without Remorse to Amazon.

Paramount chose to punt its surefire hits to next year, as A Quiet Place Part 2 moves from Sept. 6, 2020 to April 23, 2021, while Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed back from Dec. 23, 2020 to July 2, 2021. These are obviously smart moves by Paramount, which can’t afford to take any chances right now by releasing its tentpoles into an uncertain marketplace.

Elsewhere, the new Jackass movie has shifted from July 2021 to Sept. 3, 2021, while The Tiger’s Apprentice has been pushed back a year, from Feb. 11, 2022 to Feb. 10, 2023. Finally, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been dated for April 8, 2022, while Under the Boardwalk will hit theaters on July 22, 2022.

“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theaters,” Paramount executives Chris Aronson and Mark Viane said in a joint statement. “We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.” Oh, the singular joy!

This is the second delay for A Quiet Place 2, which was originally scheduled to open on March 20 before the coronavirus pandemic forced major theater chains to close their doors just a few days earlier. Theaters have largely been shut down ever since, though AMC said it plans to reopen before the end of August — when blockbusters like Tenet and Mulan were slated to open until both were entirely removed from the theatrical calendar. That left A Quiet Place 2 slated to be the first major studio release in four months — a position that Paramount didn’t want to be in, and frankly, I can’t blame them. John Krasinski‘s sequel is poised to do big business after the first film grossed $340 million worldwide back in 2018.

As for Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski has finished the film, but Cruise would not have been available to promote it this winter, as he’s scheduled to film the next two Mission: Impossible movies. Those sequels have already suffered production delays, and Paramount understandably didn’t want to have to postpone them any further, which is why the studio moved Top Gun: Maverick to next summer, which is a more natural fit for the action movie.

Regarding Without Remorse, Paramount likely sensed the CIA thriller wasn’t going to break any box office records and decided to cut a deal with a deep-pocketed streamer and take a quick profit to generate cash flow. Amazon is already in the Tom Clancy business thanks to its Jack Ryan series starring Krasinski, so now it has all of those characters under one roof. Keep in mind that Paramount and Jordan originally envisioned Without Remorse as the start of a potential franchise. We’ll see if Amazon is thinking the same.

Stefano Sollima (ZeroZeroZero) directed the Skydance production, which co-stars Jamie Bell and Jodie Turner-Smith, and was written by Taylor Sheridan and Akiva Goldsman. The film was originally slated for release on Sept. 18 before Paramount moved it to Oct. 2, and later, Feb. 26, 2021. Variety broke the news about Without Remorse, reporting that it’s expected to premiere on Amazon Prime, and may be a sign of Amazon’s more commercial strategy going forward following years of disappointing returns on arthouse fare.

To watch the Super Bowl trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, click here, and to watch the latest trailer for A Quiet Place 2, click here.