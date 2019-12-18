New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Featurette Shows How Much of the Flying Is Real

0

A couple days ago, we got a new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, and now we’ve got a featurette that details some of the technical aspects that went into making the movie. This being a Tom Cruise vehicle, he’s going to demand that everyone gets pushed to the limit to make it a unique theatrical experience, and I really respect that. Cruise recognizes how much the marketplace has changed and in the age of constant CGI, a powerful selling point is making it real. Yes, they could have built some cockpits and surrounded them with green screen, but they chose to push the boundaries of aviation to tell this story.

As this video shows, there’s real flying going on and these actors are under the weight of real G-forces that can go up to 1600 pounds of pressure (obviously that pressure is dispersed and shielded so you don’t, you know, die, but still). I don’t know if this makes for a better Top Gun story, but I certainly appreciate the craft involved and that Cruise is using his A-list status to push for this kind of filmmaking when everyone else is moving to digital effects.

Check out the video below. Top Gun: Maverick opens June 26, 2020.

