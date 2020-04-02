‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Release Date Delayed Until December

The Danger Zone will remain closed to the public for a few months more, as Paramount moves its Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, from June 24 to December 23, 2020, according to Variety. Top Gun: Maverick is a Christmas movie now, I will hear no arguments.

The film, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Only the Brave), sees Tom Cruise reprise the role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now an aging flyboy who almost certainly should not be doing backflips in a jet plane. Val Kilmer is also reportedly returning as Lt. Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky, while the rest of the cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris.

Maverick is just the latest in a long line of release dates pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II was one of the first films to make the move, and the studio also eventually pushed SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run from May 22 to July 31. The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi action flick starring Chris Pratt, was removed from its December 25 debut date and remains undated for now.

Other major studio delays include Black Widow and Mulan at Disney, Fast & Furious 9 at Universal, and Wonder Woman 1984 at Warner Bros. At this point, Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet—currently scheduled for July 17—is basically the last film hanging on, but you almost have to assume that changes.

