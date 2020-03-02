‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies to Theaters Two Days Earlier Than Planned

The boys in the planes of Top Gun: Maverick, the upcoming sequel to the 1980s classic, fly fast. They fly so fast, in fact, that they’ve changed a major movie studios’ understanding of the space-time continuum! Originally planned for release in June 26, Variety reports that the film will now be released June 24, giving it a Wednesday jump on the crowded summer blockbuster competition — especially In the Heights, which comes out that Friday and is expected to be a big hit.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now an instructor of new recruits at the Navy flight school, including Miles Teller who plays the son of original cast member Anthony Edwards‘ Goose. Other cast members include Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and the return of Val Kilmer. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed Cruise in Oblivion, and is written by Ehren Kruger (Transformers), Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle), and Cruise’s friend Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible). Paramount’s other big summer release is Infinite, a Mark Wahlberg-starring sci-fi picture directed by Antoine Fuqua, dropping in August 7 — thus, it looks like their summer strategy is “well-known male action stars doing their shit.” Will audiences flock? Is moving this film two days earlier an admission of something, positive or negative?

Top Gun: Maverick drops in theaters June 24, 2020.