Tom Cruise has got some fresh wingmen in a newly released photo forTop Gun: Maverick, the highly anticipated sequel to 1986’s Top Gun. The film, which is set to barrel roll into theaters on May 27, will tell a new story stemming from the original film with both some familiar and new faces. In the photo released by USA Today, we see Cruise’s character, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, posing in front of a jet and standing proud with a new group of recruits behind him. Those new pilots looking onward with Maverick are Glen Powell’s Hangman, Miles Teller’s Rooster, and Monica Barbaro’s Phoenix.

Also starring in the film but not featured in the photo are Jennifer Connelly (Requiem for a Dream), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Ed Harris (Westworld), Anthony Edwards (Zodiac), Lewis Pullman (The Strangers: Prey at Night), Jay Ellis (Insecure), and Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

1986’s Top Gun is an iconic high flying action film centered around students attending the US Navy’s Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The events of Top Gun take flight after Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) and Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) jump on an opportunity to train at the school. Along with the tale of the pilot's time at the academy, a love story also blossoms between Maverick and his instructor, Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, who was played by Kelly McGillis. Due to the acting talent, action packed scenes, aerial stunts, and quotable lines (not to mention a fire soundtrack), the film quickly became a classic.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy) with a screenplay penned by Ehren Kruger (The Skeleton Key), Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle), and Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible - Fallout). The story comes to us from Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay - Part 1 and Part 2) and Justin Marks (The Jungle Book).

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on May 27.

Check out the film’s official synopsis below:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster", the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

