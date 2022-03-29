The newest trailer for the hotly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 Cold War blockbuster that launched Tom Cruise to the A-list, has just dropped. The aviation action thriller sees the return of Cruise's Maverick, now a high-flying test pilot and instructor.

Joining Cruise are the returning Val Kilmer as frenemy Iceman (who appears in the latest trailer in a blink-and-you-miss-it photo cameo) and new addition Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's late friend, Nick ("Goose," played in Top Gun by Anthony Edwards). With the introduction of Rooster, Maverick is forced into confronting his shaky past, along with his "deepest fears" — or so the official synopsis for the film suggests:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster", the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

The trailer itself gives us a pretty good look at the impressive level of action here, tensions between Maverick and Rooster, and a strong suggestion that the pilot, both new and old, will be flying into some very real, very chaotic combat.

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski — who collaborated with Cruise on Oblivion — Top Gun: Maverick's other all-star Hollywood additions include Jennifer Connelly, Mad Men favorite Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, and Jean Louisa Kelly. The film's screenplay hails from Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, with story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr. McQuarrie, Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and David Ellison serve as producers, with Tommy Harper, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Chad Oman, and Mike Stenson executive producing.

Take a look at the latest trailer and a fresh new poster for Top Gun: Maverick below, which lands in theaters May 27.

