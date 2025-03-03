Anticipation remains sky high for any news on Paramount Pictures' upcoming Top Gun 3, with a sequel reportedly in the early stages of development. But there is at least one actor who doesn't plan on roaring down the runway in the threequel: Ed Harris, who portrayed Rear Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, recently cast doubts that he will be appearing in the third film of the franchise.

"Oh, I doubt it. Yeah, no," Harris told Irish outlet JOE when asked if he would be returning for the third installment. Harris had "a good time," but "I don't see why they would ask me." No other casting for Top Gun 3 has been officially announced, though it can be presumed that the lead of the films, Tom Cruise, will be back in the pilot’s seat as Maverick Mitchell once again. Also almost guaranteed to be returning is Miles Teller, who portrayed the brash, hotheaded F-18 pilot Rooster Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick.

A slew of other characters were also featured in Top Gun: Maverick, including at least one who were seen in the 1986 film: Jennifer Connelly reprised her role as Maverick's love interest Penny, and could make an appearance in the third film. Other notable names who could return for the threequel include Glen Powell, whose role as Hangman helped catapult him to superstardom, Lewis Pullman, and Monica Barbaro.

Few Details About 'Top Gun 3' are Known