Tom Cruise will likely reprise his role alongside younger actors Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success, breaking box office records and earning Oscar nominations and wins.

In news that is as thrilling as it is unsurprising, Paramount is refueling those jet engines once again with the confirmation that a third installment of the Top Gun franchise has been green-lit. Ehren Kruger, the writer of Top Gun: Maverick, is currently writing a script for a new chapter in the series. Joe Kosinski, who directed Maverick, is also expected to come back to direct this upcoming project. Puck was the first to report on Kruger’s involvement in this new film, which aims to feature Tom Cruise again, alongside younger actors Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

The timing is interesting for Cruise, following the announcement this week that Warner Bros. Discovery had come to an agreement with the actor to star in and produce films for their studio. However, this contract is non-exclusive, which means Cruise can still collaborate with other studios. While Cruise has been mainly associated with Paramount for his recent movies without a formal agreement, in particular, Top Gun and Mission: Impossible, some might see this latest development in the Top Gun series as a tactical response in the industry's battle for attention around Cruise. However, it was noted that this sequel has been in the works since late fall, separate from these recent studio deals.

The news is also sure to be a boon for Powell, whose rise to A-list stardom is continuing at a steady pace. Already identified by Cruise as a future superstar during the media rounds for Maverick, Powell is currently starring alongside Sydney Sweeney in the sleeper hit romantic comedy Anyone But You, which is defying all expectations—and logic—by appearing to increase its box office week on week as audiences flock to the multiplexes to feast their eyes on two people who were apparently designed by science to look perfect.

How Successful Was 'Top Gun: Maverick'?

Top Gun: Maverick achieved remarkable success both at the box office and in terms of critical reception. The film set a new Memorial Day weekend box office record with a $156 million opening. It also marked a personal best for Cruise, surpassing his previous record of $64 million for War of the Worlds. The film was a stunning financial success, earning $718 million domestically and $1.5 billion globally, easily becoming the biggest film of Cruise's career.

It received several Oscar nominations in 2023, including Best Achievement in Film Editing, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song), Best Sound, and Best Achievement in Visual Effects. The film won the Oscar for Best Sound.

