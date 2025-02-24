Three years after Top Gun: Maverick smashed all expectations critically and financially, we're still waiting for some concrete news on Top Gun 3. According to Jay Ellis, who played Lt. Reuben ‘Payback’ Fitch in Maverick, the sequel is very much in the works, but the team isn’t rushing things. In a recent conversation with Us Weekly, Ellis offered an update on the film’s progress, confirming that the script is still in development. “So here’s what the story’s going to be. It’s going to be Payback," he joked. "No, no. In all honesty, they’re still working on the script. They’re still working on the story. They’re wanting to get it right.”

The attention to detail should come as no surprise, given Tom Cruise’s well-known perfectionism when it comes to filmmaking. Ellis noted that Cruise’s focus remains on delivering a story that isn’t just a cash grab but something that will truly grab the attention of audiences. After the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed over $1.4 billion at the global box office and became a pop culture sensation, it's no surprise that fans —and Cruise himself — are banging the drums for a follow-up. He continued:

“Tom is a stickler, and that really comes from him wanting to make sure the audience gets what they paid for and that they’re entertained, that for those two hours, they can fully disappear in this theater, and the world around them doesn’t exist anymore, and [be] fully entertained. That’s where the focus is.”

How Good Is 'Top Gun: Maverick'?

Top Gun: Maverick was met with critical acclaim upon release, and it sits at a magnificent 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie became the highest-grossing of Cruise's career and was nominated for a number of Academy Awards. Collider's Ross Bonaime was one of the many who fell in love with the movie, writing in his review:

"When talking about Top Gun: Maverick, it’s hard not to sound hyperbolic, but this is the rare case where it absolutely deserves all the massive praise. Top Gun: Maverick improves upon the original in every conceivable way. It’s also hard not to say this might have some of the most exciting action scenes to ever hit the skies, and gives Cruise one of his best performances by returning to the role that made him a star. Top Gun: Maverick is a marvel of a film, one that will truly take your breath away."

Top Gun: Maverick is currently streaming on Paramount+.