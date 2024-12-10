Fans of Top Gun: Maverick may want to keep their hopes high, and their eyes to the sky, for another trip into the danger zone. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, Miles Teller teased his excitement at returning to the air for Top Gun 3. Teller played Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in the legacy sequel, the son of Anthony Edwards' Goose from the 80s original.

While promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ film The Gorge, set for release in 2025, Teller, joined by co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, shared his thoughts on revisiting the Top Gun universe and his eagerness to hear from the man who holds the keys to the cockpit: Tom Cruise.

When Weintraub — who previously spoke with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski about the future of the franchise, and had it confirmed that it was not just a pipe dream — broached the subject of a potential sequel. Teller responded with cautious optimism, saying, "We'll see what happens." The actor went on to reveal that Cruise has already given him a small glimpse of what to expect should the project take off: "All I know is that Tom has said that, since he's the first to know, he'll give me enough time to get back into Top Gun shape. And that's all I asked."

Teller’s enthusiasm was clear as he added, "But there's a lot of excitement at both ends, from the fans and from the Top Gun team." After the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed over $1.4 billion at the global box office and became a pop culture sensation, it's no surprise that fans —and Cruise himself — are banging the drums for a follow-up.

How Good Is 'Top Gun: Maverick'?

Top Gun: Maverick was met with critical acclaim upon release, and currently sits at a spectacular 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie became the highest grossing of Cruise's career, and was nominated for a host of Academy Awards. Collider's Ross Bonaime was one of the thousands of voices who fell in love with the movie, writing:

"When talking about Top Gun: Maverick, it’s hard not to sound hyperbolic, but this is the rare case where it absolutely deserves all the massive praise. Top Gun: Maverick improves upon the original in every conceivable way (well, the soundtrack doesn’t have Berlin, so that’s one strike against it), and does so in a way that might make this one of the greatest sequels ever made. It’s also hard not to say this might have some of the most exciting action scenes to ever hit the skies, and gives Cruise one of his best performances by returning to the role that made him a star. Top Gun: Maverick is a marvel of a film, one that will truly take your breath away."

