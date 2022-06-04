Buoyed by brilliant reviews, tremendous word-of-mouth, and spectacle that demands repeat viewings, Top Gun: Maverick is looking at an astonishingly low 33% drop in its second weekend. The legacy sequel made $25 million on Friday, and is projected to earn $84.5 million in weekend two. This is the lowest drop in domestic box office history for a film that opened above $100 million.

Maverick made $126 million in its debut weekend at the domestic box office, which ballooned to $160 million across the four-day Memorial Day weekend. It blew past the previous Memorial Day record, held by Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and established a new benchmark for star Tom Cruise, whose previous best opening was War of the Worlds’ $65 million. Internationally, the film topped $400 million in its first week.

After debuting in a record 4,732 North American locations in its debut weekend, Maverick added 19 more venues in weekend two. By comparison, Maverick’s projected 33% fall is an improvement over recent hits such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Batman, which registered 67% and 50.4% falls, respectively, in their second weekends.

For Paramount, this is the fifth (and biggest) box office hit of the year, following Scream, Jackass Forever, The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The studio expects Maverick’s domestic total to hit the $290 million mark by Sunday. It is already Cruise’s biggest film domestically, beating War of the Worlds’ $243 million haul in 2005.

Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is looking at a fifth weekend in the $8.8 million range, after a $2.6 million Friday. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $388 million. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film will soon cross Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2’s $389 million haul to become the ninth-biggest Marvel Studios production. Internationally, the film is inching towards the $900 million mark.

Another Disney title, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, will take the number three spot in its second weekend, with $1.3 million on Friday. Over the weekend, the film is expected to make $4.4 million, taking its running domestic total to around $20 million, marking a second weekend drop of over 60%.

Universal’s release of Dreamworks Animation’s The Bad Guys is chugging along at the box office, despite being available digitally now. The film made $930,000 on its seventh Friday, for an estimated weekend of $3.3 million. The film’s running domestic total stands at just under $90 million, and it has made over $200 million internationally.

The top five was rounded out by Downton Abbey: A New Era, which is dropping like an anchor. The film is estimated to make $3 million in its third weekend, taking its running domestic total to $35 million. By comparison, the first Downton Abbey film made nearly $100 million domestically.

Elsewhere at the box office, the Daniels’ word-of-mouth indie hit Everything Everywhere All at Once topped $60 million domestically, after adding an estimated $1.9 million in its 11th weekend. Indian Tamil language film Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, debuted at the number six spot, with an estimated $2.1 million first weekend from 465 theaters.

Maverick will have competition next week, when Universal’s trilogy-capping Jurassic World Dominion debuts domestically. The film is expected to earn $50 million in a handful of international territories this weekend.