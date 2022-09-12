As the summer comes to a close, and Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records and bringing home unbelievable box office numbers with each new week in theaters, it's time to start thinking ahead to the holidays and Paramount+ is here to help you bring that need for speed to the holiday season. Today, the studio behind the record-breaking legacy sequel has unveiled the Top Gun 2-Movie 4K Steelbook Superfan Collection which will arrive in December, with both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick in gorgeous cases, along with a wide variety of exciting Top Gun-themed collectibles including dog tags, decals, coasters, and more.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise reprising the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which he originated in the 1986 film Top Gun. Set over thirty years after the tragedy that occurred in the first film, Maverick is called back to TOPGUN to train a new team of graduates, which includes Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend "Goose." The film's high-flying success is due in part to the awe-inspiring stunts and action, as well as the feel-good and upbeat experience it delivers.

Top Gun: Maverick recently became the 5th highest-grossing domestic film, soaring past the records that Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther held onto for years. The film has brought in over $1.4 billion at the global box office and continues to draw audiences back to theaters, which is unheard-of for a film that is already available to watch on digital—where it broke records as the #1 best-selling digital title ever in the U.S. in its first week of release—and is testament to the quality of this legacy sequel. It is also the only film to ever be #1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays. So there's every chance this holiday collectible will also break records this December.

In addition to Cruise and Teller, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, with Val Kilmer returning as "Iceman."

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters and available to stream on digital right now. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is available to pre-order ahead of its November 1 arrival. The Top Gun 2-Movie 4K Steelbook Superfan Collection will arrive on December 6, 2022. Check out everything you'll get with this epic collector's item below.

Top Gun Bonus Features

Commentary by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Tony Scott, co-screenwriter Jack Epps, Jr., and naval experts

The Legacy of Top Gun

On Your Six – Thirty Years of Top Gun

Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun

Multi-Angle Storyboards with Optional Commentary by director Tony Scott

Best of the Best: Inside the Real Top Gun

Music Videos

Original Theatrical Promotional Material

Top Gun: Maverick Bonus Features