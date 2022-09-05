As summer comes to a close, Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records across the board, with the new claim-to-fame as the 5th highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The film has already solidified itself at the top of the list as Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It stole a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see.

In its 15th week since release, Top Gun: Maverick will have grossed over $701,000,000 in domestic box office sales and $740,400,000 in international receipts for a cumulative total of over $1.44 billion. This is an unheard-of sum for a film that is already available to watch on digital—where it broke records as the #1 best-selling digital title ever in the U.S. in its first week of release—and is testament to the quality of this legacy sequel. Top Gun: Maverick is also the only film to ever be #1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.

Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures shared his excitement for these record-breaking totals, "It’s without a doubt, that Top Gun: Maverick is a true cultural touchstone embodying the power of the cinematic experience. As we celebrate this enormous achievement and the film’s massive impact, we want to extend our gratitude to Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, Paramount’s marketing and distribution teams, and the legions of both new and longtime Top Gun fans who keep turning out to enjoy this remarkable movie.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise reprising the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which he originated in the 1986 film Top Gun. Set over thirty years after the tragedy that occurred in the first film, Maverick is called back to TOPGUN to train a new team of graduates, which includes Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend "Goose." The film's high-flying success is due in part to the awe-inspiring stunts and action, as well as the feel-good and upbeat experience it delivers for moviegoers around the world.

In addition to Cruise and Teller, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, with Val Kilmer returning as "Iceman."

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters and available to stream on digital right now. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is available to pre-order ahead of its November 1 arrival. Ready to relive the glory of the film? Check out the trailer down below: