It’s been a while since Top Gun: Maverick became Tom Cruise’s most successful domestic release, but the legacy sequel has now extended its lead over Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds by at least $100 million. With at least $334 million in the bank domestically and at least another $278 million from overseas territories, Maverick on Tuesday crossed the $600 million mark worldwide in just 12 days.

Adjusted for inflation, the first Top Gun remains Cruise’s biggest domestic hit, its $180 million haul from 1986 translating to $440 million in 2022 dollars. Also ahead of Maverick on the taxiway of Cruise’s hits are 1993's The Firm ($158 million/$358 million adjusted), 2000's Mission: Impossible II ($215 million/$365 million adjusted), 1996's Mission: Impossible ($181 million/$375 million adjusted) and 1988's Rain Man ($173 million/$396 million adjusted).

Maverick has a realistic chance of ending its third weekend of release with $400 million domestically, but more impressively, it has a good shot at concluding its worldwide run with $1 billion, making it the first film in Cruise’s illustrious career to cross the milestone — also without China and Russia in play. To hit this target, Maverick will need to gross at least $530 million stateside, if you were to consider a 53/47 domestic/overseas split in grosses. The film's final remaining major overseas territory is South Korea, where Cruise is a popular draw.

The last three Mission: Impossible movies have earned between $41 million and $51 million in Korea, and if Maverick is able to manage around the same, it could hit $1 billion even with a $500 million domestic finish. It’s already Paramount’s biggest non-Mission: Impossible global hit since 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction. When all is said and done, Maverick could finish as Paramount’s fourth-biggest global hit ever, behind only Transformers: Age of Extinction ($1.105 billion), 2011's Transformers: Dark of the Moon ($1.123 billion) and Titanic ($2.2 billion, including re-releases). It’s worth pointing out that Fox distributed Titanic overseas.

Cruise’s biggest global hit remains 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout ($792 million), and Maverick is all but guaranteed to karate-chop run past it. With two more Mission: Impossibles already dated for release in 2023 and 2024, Cruise is fixing to get into quite the late-period showdown with himself.

Maverick will face some real competition at the box office for the first time this week, when Jurassic World Dominion roars into theaters on the back of two massively successful predecessors, but decidedly mediocre reviews. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.