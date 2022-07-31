With the hit film now at its 10th weekend, Top Gun: Maverick still continues to soar to new heights at the box office as it has gained an additional $13.8 million internationally to a cumulative total of $671 million at international markets. Domestically, the film added $8.2 million this weekend as it remains strong at the box office and totals $650.1 million, one of the best showings of all time.

Internationally, Top Gun: Maverick grossed an additional $2.9 million in its 6th weekend in Korea, down 32% from the previous weekend with the film's total at the Korean box office now stands at $57.8 million. In Japan, the film delivered $1.6 million on its 10th weekend to a total cume of $75.9 million. The film's performance in Taiwan saw a 28% decrease with $400 thousand, adding to a cumulative total of $22.9 million. The United Kingdom added $1.2 million to the film's box office this weekend as Top Gun: Maverick only falls 6% from last week to a total of $94.4 million.

The film fell 14% in France with $990 thousand on its 10th weekend, adding to its $50.0 million cume. In Germany, the movie soared to an additional $890 thousand in 479 locations to an overall total of $31.4 million. On par with its performance from last week, the film gained an additional $360 thousand in the Netherlands with a cume of $11.1M. In Saudi Arabia, the film still stands strong as it increased 10% at the local box office compared to last week with an additional $580 thousand from 51 theaters to a total of $20.1 million. Lastly, Australia has added $875 thousand to a total of $60 million at its local box office.

RELATED: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Becomes First A24 Film to Pass $100 Million At Global Box Office

With the film's dominance at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick's performance continues to soar to new heights at the box office. Starring Tom Cruise as Maverick, the film's performance at the box office has gained wide recognition for its strong legs due which can be attributed to its positive word-of-mouth with the receiving a rare A+ on Cinemascore.

The film has also achieved critical acclaim with a 96% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an incredible audience rating of 99%. The popularity of the long-awaited sequel has led to it becoming Cruise's highest grossing film of all time, surpassing $1 billion at the box office. With the film still standing strong at the box office after 10 weeks, Top Gun: Maverick will continue to resonate with audiences as it reaches its final weeks at the summer box office.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is now playing exclusively in theaters. Check out the official trailer for the hit film below: