Top Gun: Maverick will overtake The Batman today to become the second-biggest domestic earner of the year. The film added $14.1 million on its third Friday for a running domestic total of $357 million and is looking at a $50 million weekend all said and done. This will take the film’s stateside haul to around $393 million. In terms of worldwide numbers, Maverick will fly past the $700 mark sometime today and will conclude its third weekend with around $740 million.

Needless to say, it’s by far star Tom Cruise’s biggest domestic hit, and will overtake Mission: Impossible — Fallout’s $792 million global haul in the next few days to become the biggest film of Cruise’s career. Unadjusted for inflation, of course. Adjusted for inflation, the first Top Gun remains Cruise’s biggest domestic hit, its $180 million haul from 1986 translating to $440 million in 2022 dollars. Also currently ahead of Maverick, assuming that it passes The Batman’s $369 million total, are 1996’s Mission: Impossible ($181 million/$375 million adjusted) and 1988's Rain Man ($173 million/$396 million adjusted).

Maverick will also overtake Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to become the year’s biggest domestic hit in the next few days. Doctor Strange 2’s stateside haul is expected to be in the vicinity of $400 million by Sunday. And once it passes $403 million, Maverick will become Paramount’s second-biggest domestic hit of all time, overtaking Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and behind only Titanic ($658 million).

Cruise’s films have always delivered strong multiples, and hitting the $1 billion mark globally shouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. With two more Mission: Impossibles already dated for release in 2023 and 2024, Cruise is fixing to get into quite the late-period showdown with himself.

The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, and Val Kilmer. You can watch Maverick in theaters (if you haven't already), and read the official synopsis down below: