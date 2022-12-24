Top Gun: Maverick is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Rather than just spending the season curled up on the couch with your favorite Christmas movies, why not also watch the film's football beach scene for three hours? Thankfully, you won't have to keep hitting play and rewind, as the studio has done the hard work for you in their recently released looped video of the scene.

In the newly released video, there's no new content viewers can expect to see. Just like the movie, the three-hour version offers the same joyful reprieve from action as Maverick and Top Gun's best graduates play some football on the beach. Besides the length (and the looping), the main difference between this version and the movie is that this version tosses in some holiday cheer with an instrumental soundtrack. In the movie, the scene was accompanied by "I Ain't Worried" by OneRepublic.

Following 30+ years after the release of the classic Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell who has spent his life testing every boundary of naval aviation. However, Maverick soon faces one challenge he wasn't quite ready for when he's assigned to training Top Gun's elite graduates on a risky mission -- facing Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's late friend Goose (originally played by Anthony Edwards). As Maverick and Rooster butt heads, Maverick must also focus on getting himself and the others ready for the mission.

Since its initial release earlier this year, Top Gun: Maverick has been a resounding success, continually soaring to new heights when it comes to the box office. During its opening weekend, it earned $126.7 million and regularly performed well each week. It eventually passed Avengers: Infinity War in the domestic box office, taking over the #6 spot in the all-time box office chart. It continued to hold steady and ultimately grossed over $1 billion globally ⁠— the first of Cruise's movies to ever do so ⁠— and is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

The film was directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. Additional cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick is available to stream on Paramount+ and can be purchased digitally or physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. While away the next few hours with the beach scene below: