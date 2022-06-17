Looks like everyone across the globe has got the need — the need for speed. To say that Top Gun: Maverick has taken the world by storm would be an understatement. Less than a month after its release, the film has been breaking records at both the domestic and international box offices, and after only twenty-one days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has become the highest-grossing film of star Tom Cruise 's career worldwide.

Top Gun: Maverick, after only twenty-one days in theaters, has become Cruise’s highest-grossing movie worldwide, having just crossed $800 million at the global box office. The title was previously held by the actor’s second most recent film Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791.1 million worldwide in its entire theatrical run. This all comes after Top Gun: Maverick already earned Cruise the highest-grossing opening weekend in his whole career. On top of all this, the film is now the highest-grossing Cruise movie in 23 different worldwide markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Brazil. Apart from Cruise, Top Gun Maverick has also been a record-breaker for Paramount Pictures. The film has become not only the studio's biggest live-action movie in 15 international markets but is also the second highest-grossing release of all time for the studio.

Top Gun: Maverick is the highly awaited sequel to the iconic '80s film Top Gun. The film sees Cruise return as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, three decades after the original film. Maverick finds himself ordered to return to the infamous TOP GUN flight school, this time as an instructor to train an elite group of aviators on how to conduct a dangerous and near-impossible mission. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and Cruise is joined by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Danny Ramirez.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Overtakes 'Doctor Strange' to Become Highest Grossing Film of 2022

Top Gun: Maverick has had a hit bit of turbulence in getting to the theaters. It was initially scheduled for a 2019 release, but was pushed back due multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After getting delayed multiple times, Cruise and other producers on the film assured fans that the film was made for the big screen and would never be going straight to streaming. Clearly, that dedication to a purely theatrical release has paid off for everyone involved.

Currently, the box office total for Top Gun: Maverick sits at a domestic total of $422 million and an international total of $384 million, giving the film a worldwide total of $806 million. This is all with the sequel showing no signs of slowing down and still playing in countless theaters across the United States and across the world.