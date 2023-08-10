It would be an understatement to say that Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest films of last year. Beyond its breathtaking aerial stunts and heart-pounding action, there are several other factors that led to the legacy sequel becoming one of the most exhilarating box-office surprises of 2022! While the exact budget figures remain a well-guarded secret, it's clear that no expenses were spared in creating this visually stunning cinematic adventure. From securing access to real fighter aircraft to launching an epic marketing campaign featuring top-notch collaborations, Top Gun: Maverick showcased a Maverick spirit that paid off big time at the box office. Buckle up as we take a fun-filled journey into the fascinating world of Top Gun: Maverick's budget, uncovering the high-flying investments and the groundbreaking box-office records the film shattered that made this blockbuster soar!

Top Gun: Maverick 10 / 10 Release Date 2022-05-27 Director Joseph Kosinski Cast Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer Runtime 146 Genres Action, Drama, War Studio Paramount Pictures Writers Jim Cash, Peter Craig, Jack Epps Jr., Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie, Eric Warren Singer

Budget for 'Top Gun: Maverick’ By Department

The original overall budget for Top Gun: Maverick reportedly amounted to $170 million, with a breakdown of some of the expenses as follows.

Cast

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise has solidified his position as the highest-paid Hollywood actor of 2022, and reports indicate that he pocketed a staggering $100 million for his role in Top Gun: Maverick. This jaw-dropping salary serves as a reminder of just how far Cruise has come since the original Top Gun film directed by Tony Scott in 1986, which had a budget of $15 million. To put Cruise's extraordinary paycheck into perspective, the next highest-paid actor of 2022 was Will Smith, who is reported to have earned $35 million for Emancipation. Following closely behind are Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, both earning $30 million for their respective projects. DiCaprio is slated to receive $30 million for his role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of The Flower Moon, while Pitt will be compensated the same amount for his upcoming Formula 1 movie.

Aircraft

The US Navy played a pivotal role by providing access to their powerful F/A-18 Super Hornets for the movie. However, securing such cutting-edge military equipment came at a significant cost, which was a crucial aspect of the film's production. To facilitate this collaboration, the movie's producers joined forces with the Department of Defense (DOD), seeking their expertise and support.

While the exact financial details regarding Paramount Pictures' expenses for this collaboration haven't been disclosed in full, reports from Bloomberg revealed some interesting data. The production reportedly paid an astounding $11,374 per hour to fly the F/A-18 Super Hornets, highlighting the significant investment made to capture the movie's authentic aerial sequences.

RELATED: 10 Tom Cruise Movies That Could Use a Sequel Like 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The Costs of Promoting 'Top Gun: Maverick’

Image via Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick left no stone unturned when it came to marketing the movie, although specific details of the overall promotional budget were not disclosed. The marketing campaign included various strategic partnerships and product releases. In February 2020, Matchbox, a toy manufacturer under Mattel, unveiled a collection of Top Gun die-cast models and products, featuring iconic aircraft like the F-14 Tomcat, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and the P-51 Mustang, along with role-play items. Despite the delayed theatrical release, these toys were set for public availability on June 1, 2020.

Following suit, in June 2020, plastic model manufacturer Revell introduced a range of 1/48 scale Top Gun plastic models, including the F-14A Tomcat and F/A-18E Super Hornet, based on the aircraft seen in the movie. Additionally, Hasbro jumped on the bandwagon, announcing a Top Gun-themed Transformers toy named "Maverick" in July 2020, which hit the shelves later that year. Hasbro later re-released the toy as a Walmart exclusive to coincide with the film's final release date. These collaborations and merchandise releases contributed to the extensive marketing efforts to build excitement and anticipation for the movie.

How Much Did 'Top Gun: Maverick’ Need to Make at the Box Office to Break Even?

Generally speaking, for a film to break even, it typically needs to gross twice its production budget. Applying this formula to Top Gun: Maverick, the movie needed to earn approximately $304 million globally to recoup its costs. However, this financial goal wasn't a challenge for the sequel, given its remarkable performance at the domestic box office. In an impressive feat, Top Gun: Maverick has already achieved around five times its initial budget solely from its domestic box office earnings.

How Well Did 'Top Gun: Maverick’ Do at the Box Office?

Zooming into action over Memorial Day weekend, Top Gun: Maverick took off like a rocket, raking in a jaw-dropping $126.7 million in its opening weekend. Week after week, the movie kept soaring at the box office, all while pocketing an impressive $718 million domestically. But Top Gun: Maverick wasn't done making history. In a groundbreaking achievement, Maverick has now become Tom Cruise's first film to surpass the remarkable milestone of $1 billion in global box office revenue. The movie's triumph continues to make headlines, as it not only reached but exceeded the coveted $1 billion mark, outpacing all other blockbuster films of 2022 by a considerable margin.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Credits Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' For Saving Hollywood & the "Entire Theatrical Industry"

How Does 'Top Gun: Maverick’ Compare to Past Massive Blockbusters?

Top Gun: Maverick set its sights on taking down some of the biggest contenders in the industry, including the beloved Marvel franchise film, Avengers: Infinity War. When Top Gun: Maverick reached its 13th week in theaters, it managed to climb up the all-time box office chart, overtaking Avengers: Infinity War’s sixth-place spot. On August 19, the movie's daily gross pushed its domestic earnings to an impressive $679 million. This outstanding milestone now places it ahead of Infinity War, which had previously held the record at $678 million.

Top Gun: Maverick absolutely conquered the domestic box office, surpassing major hits like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Dark Knight, and The Lion King, and breaking The Dark Knight’s record in the process. It now finds itself in the company of esteemed films such as Incredibles 2, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and The Avengers. The film's remarkable performance is a testament to its widespread appeal, fueled by thrilling action, a captivating storyline, and the star power of Tom Cruise.