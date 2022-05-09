If you've ever wanted the chance to be a Top Gun pilot or just wanted a cool call sign to go by, there's a website just for you. Ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick on May 27, a new official site for the film will issue you a call sign befitting an ace pilot all while dressing you up like you're ready to fly alongside Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. To inform viewers of the importance of a call sign, Paramount also released a short video on how pilots earn their nicknames and how they are an integral part of their identity as naval aviators.

In order to get your call sign, all you have to do is go to the site, type in your name, and answer a few random questions about the type of person you are. Once done, you'll get the chance to take an AR photo with a helmet emblazoned with your new name, making you feel fit to fly among the best. If you're not satisfied with the result though, you can type out a nickname for yourself, but it's more fun to let the site pick for you. It's more accurate to how a real pilot, like Maverick, gets their sign: through their personality and little idiosyncrasies that help them stand out among the rest.

The short video runs viewers through the various call signs of the cast in Top Gun: Maverick, ranging from the cool, sleek names like Maverick, Coyote, Phoenix, and Payback to the not so intriguing Bob. Jay Ellis, who plays Payback, explains over the clips how call signs offer a glimpse at the history of the pilots and how their peers thought about them when they first started flying. He then hands it over to Cpt. Brian Ferguson, the Navy's technical advisor for the film, who adds that call signs are a positive social experience for pilots. They're a way of building camaraderie among fellow aviators.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick': Ghosts of the Past Haunt Lady Gaga's Music Video for "Hold My Hand"

Top Gun: Maverick will finally continue the story of one of the most famous call signs there is as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) continues his over 30 years in the Navy as a courageous test pilot and one of its top pilots. Asked to train a group of Top Gun pilots for a special, dangerous mission of a lifetime, he meets Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, forcing him to confront the ghosts of the past that still haunt him. In order to fly a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice of those asked to participate, Maverick must face down and overcome his own personal demons.

The film features a loaded cast beyond Cruise and Teller with Kilmer returning as Iceman alongside Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, and Manny Jacinto. Joseph Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher Mcquarrie. Early reactions from the CinemaCon screening praised the film as a worthy successor to the original aviation classic.

Top Gun: Maverick is out in theaters on May 27. Learn the importance of a call sign from the video below.

9 Scariest Moments from 'Inside No. 9', From Serial Killers to Ghosts

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (359 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe