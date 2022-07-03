Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest blockbusters since the 2020 pandemic. The film sees Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) return to the esteemed school, Top Gun, to lead a group of young aviators on a near-impossible mission. Seeing Tom Cruise return to Top Gun over 30 years later was a memorable sight. Top Gun: Maverick features familiar faces, new characters, and even appearances of characters who were only mentioned by name. This is a complete character guide for Top Gun: Maverick. If you need help sorting it all out, don’t fret, we’ve got you covered.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Related:When Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Be Available To Stream?

Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell

Image via Paramount

The main character of both Top Gun films is Maverick himself, Pete Mitchell, played by the legendary Tom Cruise. Maverick started as a loose cannon who marched at the beat of his own drum. After the death of his best friend, Goose (Anthony Edwards), Maverick learned to grow up and become one of the best aviators in the Navy. When we meet Maverick in the Top Gun sequel, he is still as stubborn as ever, but now he’s often fighting for others. Once he’s tasked with returning to Top Gun, Maverick’s number one priority is making sure the pilots return home from their mission with zero casualties.

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars on the planet. You can see him in Edge of Tomorrow, the Mission Impossible series, and American Made; his upcoming films include Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (Parts 1 and 2), with both Luna Park and Edge of Tomorrow 2 in development.

Val Kilmer as Adm. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky

Image Via Paramount

Top Gun: Maverick went so far as to make Kilmer’s real-life battle with cancer a part of Iceman’s character. The Iceman graduated Top Gun alongside Maverick. The two didn’t see eye-to-eye at first, but they became best friends by the end of the first film. Val Kilmer delivers a terrific performance as Ice, and Top Gun: Maverick allowed the actor to return to the role. Kilmer had to retire from acting due to throat cancer so the film might be Kilmer’s last role, making it all the more touching.

Val Kilmer has a stellar filmography. Some of his most iconic work includes Tombstone, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and Heat. He’s also known for starring in Joel Schumacher’s cult classic, Batman Forever.

Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw

Image via Paramount Pictures

Miles Teller stars as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw. The son of Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) and Carole Bradshaw (Meg Ryan), Rooster and Maverick’s relationship is one of the film's most significant sources of tension. After the death of Goose in the first film, Maverick feels guilt but also a duty to take care of Carole and Bradley. This leads to friction between Bradley and Maverick since Carole doesn’t want Bradley to be an aviator and get killed like his father. As a favor to Carole, Maverick sets Rooster back three years.

This doesn’t stop Rooster, and he becomes a solid naval aviator. Good enough to be invited back to Top Gun, where Maverick confronts him. The two have a unique relationship, and Rooster is one of the standout characters. Miles Teller is best known for his performances in Whiplash, War Dogs, and Fantastic Four (2015). His most recent film is Spiderhead, and his upcoming projects are The Ark and the Aardvark, The Fence, and Not Without Hope.

Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin

Image via Paramount

Penny is a character that was referenced in the original Top Gun but didn’t make an appearance until Top Gun Maverick. Penny and Maverick have had an on-again-off-again relationship for years, and we see their latest encounter in Top Gun: Maverick. Penny has a daughter named Amelia and owns a bar near Top Gun. Jennifer Connelly brings Penny Benjamin to life. Penny and Mav rekindle their relationship during his time back, and hopefully, it will last. She might be Maverick’s oldest and closest friend, making their bond all the more important to him. Connelly’s notable works include A Beautiful Mind, Requiem For a Dream, and Labyrinth.

Lyliana Wray as Amelia Benjamin

Image via Nickelodeon Network

Amelia Benjamin is Penny’s daughter. She loves her mother and has a good rapport with Maverick. With the stranger nature of Penny and Maverick’s relationship, Amelia simply wants what’s best for her mother. Lyliana Wray has guest-starred on Black-ish, The Night Shift, and Strange Angel.

Glen Powell as Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin

Image via Paramount Pictures

Lt. Jake Seresin is one of the best pilots in Top Gun, but he’s reckless and leaves his fellow aviators hanging, hence the name. Ironically, Hangman isn’t so different from Maverick during his first stint at Top Gun. In a way, Hangman and Rooster mirror Maverick and Iceman. Glen Powell’s charisma is on full display as Hangman. The actor initially auditioned for the role of Rooster but later took on the part of Hangman after a conversation with Tom Cruise. Glen Powell previously starred in Set It Up, Scream Queens, and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

Monica Barbaro as Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace

Image via Paramount

Phoenix is one of two female pilots invited to Top Gun. She is often at odds with Hangman and a friend to Rooster and the rest of the aviators. Monica Barbaro is best known for her time on Chicago Justice, The Good Cop, and Splitting Up Together. Her next project will be Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Related:'Top Gun: Maverick': Watch Miles Teller Rock Out to "Great Balls of Fire" in New Video

Lewis Pullman as Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd

Image via Paramount Pictures

Bob becomes Phoenix's second seat and a trusted friend. His name is Bob, and his call sign is Bob, making for pretty funny banter between him and his fellow pilots. Lewis Pullman has previously appeared in Bad Times at the El Royale, Catch-22, and Them That Follow. His subsequent appearances are in Thelma, Auxiliary Man, and Salem’s Lot.

Jay Ellis as Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch

Image via Paramount Pictures

Payback and his partner Fanboy prove to be terrific pilots under Maverick’s teachings. So much so that they are chosen as major players in the upcoming mission. Jay Ellis starred as Payback and was previously seen in Insecure, Mrs. America, and Masters of Sex. His next role is in the forthcoming film, Someone I Used to Know.

Danny Rodriguez as Lt. Mickey "Fanboy" Garcia

Image via Paramount Pictures

Fanboy is Payback’s flight partner and operates the backseat controls. He serves the same role Bob does for Pheonix or what Goose did for Maverick. Danny Rodriguez most recently appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Assassination Nation, and No Exit. His upcoming projects are Plus/Minus and Chestnut.

Bashir Salahuddin as Wo-1. Bernie "Hondo" Coleman

Image via Paramount Pictures

Bernie is a Warrant Officer Rank 1 and is working on a program that Maverick is test-piloting. When Maverick gets called back to Top Gun, Hondo goes with him and becomes his assistant coach. Bashir Salahuddin is the writer and star of Sherman’s Showcase, where he plays Sherman McDaniels. He has also appeared in Robot Chicken, The Dropout, and has an upcoming project titled Paradise.

Jon Hamm as Adm. Beau "Cyclone" Simpson

Image via Paramount Pictures

Admiral Simpson is tasked with overseeing Maverick’s mission. He doesn’t tolerate Maverick’s shenanigans and doesn’t think he’s the man for the job. Cyclone is very strict and has a no-nonsense attitude, making him the perfect foil for Maverick. Jon Ham is best known as Don Draper from Mad Men. He has also appeared in Tag, Baby Driver, The Town, and his upcoming projects include, Confess, Fletch, Off Season, Maggie Morre(s), and Grimsburg.

Charles Parnell as Adm. Solomon "Warlock" Bates

Image via Paramount Pictures

Admiral Bates is much more forgiving of Maverick’s past and wants to support him. Warlock works alongside Cyclone and offers a less-strict approach to the situation at hand. Charles Parnell has starred in many projects, including, The Last Ship, The Venture Bros., and Transformers: Age of Extinction. He is slated to appear in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One and Kindred.

Ed Harris as Rear Admiral Chaster "Hammer" Cain

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ed Harris has a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, but his presence is felt. We meet Hammer when Maverick is attempting to push his plane to Mach 10 to save the program he’s currently test-piloting for. Hammer arrives to shut down the program in person, and Maverick is flying overhead as he comes. Hammer later informs Maverick that Iceman wants him to report to Top Gun. Ed Harris is known for his roles in The Truman Show, Apollo 13, Westworld, and Pollock. His upcoming projects include Love Lies Bleeding, Downtown Owl, and Get Away If You Can.