Paramount has released a batch of character posters to highlight the new and returning stars of Top Gun: Maverick. Each poster introduces one character of the highly-anticipated sequel, highlighting their Navy callsign — and now you can get your own callsign too.

The first character poster is dedicated to the veteran pilot returning to the franchise after showing up in the original Top Gun, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise). In the sequel, the pilot must command a new class of aspiring aviators, a responsibility he tried to avoid for his entire Navy career. The sequel will also see the return of Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Maverick’s old nemesis. Since Maverick always refused to advance in rank, Iceman was free to climb the Navy’s ladder until he became the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. A second character poster introduces a new veteran combatant to the franchise, Jon Hamm’s Vice Admiral Cyclone, yet another man above Maverick in the Navy food chain.

All the remaining seven character posters are dedicated to the students Maverick is in charge of shaping into actual Top Gun pilots: Bob (Lewis Pullman), Coyote (Greg Tarzan Davis), Hangman (Glen Powell), Fanboy (Danny Ramirez), Payback (Jay Ellis), Phoenix (Monica Barbaro), and Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller). Rooster is the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), Maverick’s late copilot. In the original Top Gun, Maverick is partially responsible for Goose’s death in combat, and the sequel will force the old pilot to face the errors of his past by training the late pilot’s son.

The sequel’s cast also features Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, and Manny Jacinto. In addition, Joseph Kosinski takes the mantle of the franchise from original Top Gun director Tony Scott. The script was written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

Top Gun: Maverick premiered last month at CinemaCon to raving reviews. The film is also set to screen next week at the Cannes Film Festival. However, fans everywhere will only be able to watch the sequel once it hits theaters on May 27.

Test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) has purposely dodged an advancement in rank after thirty years of service. One day Maverick is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Kilmer), who is the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Among them is Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Edwards)

