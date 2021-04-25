Screenwriter and the man responsible for bringing us Tom Cruise classics time and time again, Christopher McQuarrie, took to Twitter to do a quick Q&A about his upcoming projects. Given that he's part of the writing team on Top Gun: Maverick and also working on the next two Mission: Impossible movies, McQuarrie’s projects have, for the most part, been the talk of the fan space for quite some time — and fans have been waiting a long while for his take on the Top Gun franchise.

When McQuarrie was asked how he felt about Top Gun: Maverick and if he's seen the final cut already, he responded with “I’ve lost count of how many times. The best film I’ve been a part of. I cannot wait to see it unleashed on an audience.” This bodes well for the movie's chances of living up to the legacy of the original Top Gun. The 1986 movie is one that fans everywhere can quote off the top of their head, so there's a lot riding on this return to the world of Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The questions quickly switched to the Mission: Impossible sequels and how much of Mission: Impossible 8 McQuarrie has finished yet. “I know how it starts and I know how it ends. I know much of what happens in the middle. I’m slightly disoriented as a result,” McQuarrie replied. This is interesting since this was originally supposed to shoot back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 7.

McQuarrie was asked about the action sequences in Mission: Impossible 7 and how hard it was to prepare for them, saying: “Well over a year. The behind the scenes reel is its own little movie and we didn’t even include the fire.” Which makes sense for a Tom Cruise project. The actor, who has played Ethan Hunt since the first installment back in 1996, is always dedicated to his stunts, especially with the Mission: Impossible franchise, and so it’s exciting to know that Mission: Impossible 7 is no different. When both Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick finally come out, audiences are clearly going to love them if McQuarrie’s answers have anything to say about it.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to come out this coming November. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled for May 27, 2022, whereas Mission: Impossible 8 is premiering July 7, 2023.

