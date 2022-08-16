Following the fan appreciation event and well-deserved victory lap this weekend, Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick has finally set a release date to watch the film from the comfort of your own home and to own the physical media later this year. After soaring above and beyond the $1 billion mark at the box office, and seizing a top spot from the long-reigning Titanic, you will be able to digitally purchase the legacy sequel later this month on August 23. However, you will have to hold out until November if you want to snag the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions of the film.

Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruise reprising the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which he originated in the 1986 film Top Gun. Over thirty years after the tragedy that occurred in the first film, Maverick is called back to TOPGUN to train a new team of graduates, which includes Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend "Goose." The film's high-flying success is due in part to the awe-inspiring stunts and action, as well as the feel-good and upbeat experience it delivers. In addition to breaking box office totals, audiences have felt the need for speed and made the legacy sequel Paramount’s highest-grossing film ever and Cruise's highest-grossing film in his entire illustrious career.

With the upcoming release of Top Gun: Maverick, audiences will be treated to over 110 minutes of bonus content, including behind-the-scenes moments with the filmmakers as they capture the spectacular aerial sequences, push the limits beyond Mach-10, and of course, you'll be able to watch the cast's intense flight training program that got them in shape for some of the insanely cool moments in the film. With Top Gun: Maverick marking such a momentous occasion in not only the history of Paramount, but Cruise's personal career, the bonus content also features Cruise discussing his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft and his incredible career at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. And Lady Gaga fans will be thrilled to know that both her music video and OneRepublic's will be included in this release.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Turned Down 'Top Gun: Maverick' Role

In addition to Cruise and Teller, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, with Val Kilmer returning as "Iceman."

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters, but you can own the film on digital beginning on August 23, with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release arriving on November 1. Check out some of the bonus content below:

Cleared For Take Off —Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G's in a fighter plane.

—Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G's in a fighter plane. Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick —Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!

—Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever! A Love Letter To Aviation —Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.

—Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day. Forging The Darkstar —Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.

—Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie. Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival —Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

—Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga Music Video —Watch Lady Gaga's music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

—Watch Lady Gaga's music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. “I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic Music Video —Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic.

—Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer - We all share the same fate. Watch the official teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise. Coming to theatres 2023.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK 4K Ultra HD

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™ boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, and Dolby Vision™ high dynamic range (HDR), which delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.** The film will also be available in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook.™ The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as “Cleared For Take Off,” “Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick,” “A Love Letter To Aviation,” “Forging The Darkstar,” “Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival,” and the two music videos.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Blu-ray

The TOP GUN: MAVERICK Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. The Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as “Cleared For Take Off,” “Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick,” “A Love Letter To Aviation,” “Forging The Darkstar,” and the two music videos.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK DVD