A week after soaring onto digital platforms, Top Gun: Maverick is breaking new records as the best-selling week-one digital sell-through release of all time in the United States. This new impressive feat—which is almost as impressive as Maverick's own record-breaking need for speed—comes on the heels of the legacy sequel flying past $1.4 billion at the global box office. In addition to this impressive feat, Top Gun: Maverick has also earned the acclaim of being the top-selling item on Amazon in the U.S. across every category on the site on Day 1.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently holding strong as the #6 highest-grossing film at the domestic box office, Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It has already stolen a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War l​​​​​​ast month. Audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see. With a holiday weekend on the horizon and summer winding down, there is a solid chance that Top Gun: Maverick may reclaim the top box office slot this weekend, making it one of only a handful of films that have started and finished the summer at #1.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise reprising the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which he originated in the 1986 film Top Gun. Set over thirty years after the tragedy that occurred in the first film, Maverick is called back to TOPGUN to train a new team of graduates, which includes Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend "Goose." The film's high-flying success is due in part to the awe-inspiring stunts and action, as well as the feel-good and upbeat experience it delivers.

Image via Paramount Pictures

In addition to Cruise and Teller, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, with Val Kilmer returning as "Iceman."

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters and available to stream on digital right now. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is available to pre-order ahead of its November 1 arrival. Ready to relive the glory of the film? Check out the trailer down below: