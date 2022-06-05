'Maverick' lands the top spot for the best second weekend run for a film that opened above $100 million domestically.

All those glowing reviews and that enthusiastic word-of-mouth is paying off for Top Gun: Maverick. The film fell by just 32% in its second weekend domestically, earning $86 million. This is the best second-weekend hold for a film that opened above $100 million domestically, it also ranks among the 10 best second-weekends in history, and this takes Maverick’s running domestic total to $291 million.

Blockbusters such as Maverick tend to be front-loaded at the box office, which makes the 32% drop all the more phenomenal. By comparison, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness each fell by 67% in their second weekends, while The Batman fell 50%.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel arrives 36 years after the blockbuster first film, directed by the late Tony Scott. It opened in a record 4,732 North American theaters last week, and delivered a Memorial Day best weekend of $160 million. Maverick actually added 19 more venues in its second weekend, as it blew past star Tom Cruise’s personal records. It is now Cruise’s top-performing film domestically, beating 2005’s War of the Worlds. At the International box office, Maverick has made $257 million, taking its worldwide cume to $548 million.

At the number two spot, Disney’s Doctor Strange sequel made $9.3 million in its fifth weekend, taking its running domestic total to $388.7 million. It is currently the ninth-biggest Marvel Studios production, without playing in China or Russia. Internationally, Doctor Strange 2 crossed the $900 million mark, becoming director Sam Raimi’s highest-grossing film.

Disney’s The Bob’s Burgers Movie remained in third place in its second weekend but fell by 64% with a $4.5 million sophomore bow. The film’s running domestic total stands at $22.2 million. Universal’s The Bad Guys added $3.3 million in its seventh weekend, taking its running domestic total to $87 million. The film is now available on digital and has grossed over $200 million worldwide. The top five was rounded out by Downton Abbey: A New Era, which made $3 million in its third weekend, taking its running domestic total to a little over $35 million. That’s a far cry from the solid performance of the first Downton Abbey film, which made nearly $100 million in its domestic run back in 2019.

Elsewhere, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once crossed the $60 million mark domestically, while David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future opened at the 10th spot with $1.1 million, and the Indian Tamil film Vikram debuted with $1.7 million at the seventh spot.

Next weekend, Maverick will face off against Jurassic World Dominion, which debuted in a handful of overseas territories this week with $56 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.