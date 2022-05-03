If you’re really feeling that need for speed and don’t think you can wait until the release of Top Gun: Maverick on May 27, we have great news for you! Today, Paramount Pictures has announced the creation of “Top Gun Tuesday,” an early access premiere screening event. Fans who want to get in on all the action three days early on May 24 at 7:00 p.m. local time, can snag tickets and head to a variety of top tier-large format theaters across the country including Dolby Cinemas and IMAX. Hoping to climb aboard for an early viewing experience? You can grab your tickets beginning Tuesday May 3 — so don’t sleep on this one! If you think you can wait until the film’s official debut on May 27, those tickets are also on sale now.

But wait, there’s more. As if gaining early access to the sequel over thirty years in the making didn’t solidify your standing as a Top Gun superfan, the exciting commemorative gifts that come with your ticket might do the trick. Fans will be treated to their very own limited edition Maverick Enamel Helmet Pin as well as a print designed by Doaly, perfect to frame and hang over your TV or movie room. Select theaters will also include a Maverick collector’s edition NFT from RECUR.

Whether the earlier screening and its themed limited time gifts are calling to you, or you think you’ll be able to wait out the entire week, Top Gun: Maverick won’t be one to miss. Check out the film’s full synopsis below and be sure to grab your early access tickets today before they disappear.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters everywhere May 27, 2022.

