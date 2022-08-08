As Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar to box office heights, surpassing films like Titanic, Paramount has announced a "Fan Appreciation Weekend" event to thank audiences for all they've done to break box office records. To celebrate the film's success, it will return to certain theatrical formats at select theaters, where fans will get to experience exclusive content prior to their screening of the film, including a behind-the-scenes look at what it was like shooting a film on a real, active Navy aircraft carrier.

The exclusive Fan Appreciation footage will include a look at shooting on the USS Roosevelt, the aircraft carrier that served as part of the setting for the film's third act. Select theaters will also hand out an exclusive collector's print the film, commissioned by Paramount from UK artist Doaly. Of the rerelease and celebration, Chris Aronson, President, Domestic Distribution of Paramount Pictures said: "We are excited about the Maverick fanfare starting this Friday…a small token of our appreciation for the remarkable support we have received from fans. Paramount Pictures is eternally grateful to the millions of fans going to theatres to experience Top Gun: Maverick the way it was meant to be seen — on the big screen."

Maverick has set a number of box office records since its release, including passing a billion dollars at the global box office (it's up to $1.35 billion now) and surpassing James Cameron’s Titanic to claim the seventh highest spot in terms of domestic global box office. The movie has also become Paramount’s highest-grossing film globally ever and the highest-grossing feature of star Tom Cruise's career.

The film continues to be a pillar of this year's summer box office, with no home release date in sight, as fans continue to watch the story of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he trains a new generation of Top Gun graduates. Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, the film also stars the likes of Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbo, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick is still playing in theaters. For more information on the Fan Appreciation screenings, audiences can check out the film's website. Check our interview with director Kosinski below: