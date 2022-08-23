It’s no secret that Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest hits to fly into theaters over the summer. The decades-in-the-making sequel drew in audiences all around the globe, snatching up and destroying previously set box office records since it dropped in theaters back in May. Three months later, the film is still picking up speed as it heads to small screen viewing on platforms like digital, Vudu, and Prime Video. To celebrate the feature’s arrival to at-home theaters, Fandango released a featurette that shows how the action packed, high octane scenes were orchestrated by the one and only Tom Cruise.

If the behind-the-scenes look teaches us anything, it’s that when you sign up to shoot a film with Cruise, you’re expected to do a lot more than just memorize your lines. As producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed, each day started with a three-hour-long briefing and flight planning before the actors were given the all clear to jump into their cockpits and begin filming. A seasoned pilot and stunt coordinator, Cruise walks viewers through what exactly goes into working out every move before a scene can be shot. We also hear from Cruise’s co-stars Glen Powell and Miles Teller as well as Maverick director Joseph Kosinski on what it was like to film with the legendary actor and support his vision of how he saw the intricate scenes laid out.

Top Gun: Maverick picks up 30 years after the events of Top Gun and sees Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) grappling with ghosts from his past while simultaneously trying to move on with his future. When Maverick is charged with training a new set of TOPGUN recruits, he soon hits those memories head on when he comes face-to-face with Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Teller), the son of Maverick’s late friend Goose.

With a well penned script that ties the stories of the past in with those of the present, along with the over-the-top action sequences the original film was known for, it’s no surprise as to why Top Gun: Maverick has become Paramount’s highest-grossing film of all time. It also certainly didn’t hurt that the film hired some of the biggest names in the biz to bring the sequel to life. Along with Cruise, Teller, and Powell, the feature also starred Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Lewis Pullman, and Monica Barbaro.

While you wait for your opportunity to pick up a hard copy of Top Gun: Maverick, complete with all the extra bells and whistles, when it arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray in November, you can get your speed fix from the behind-the-scenes featurette below.