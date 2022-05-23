Feel the need for speed in a featurette to celebrate the arrival of the ever approaching Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The behind-the-scenes making-of reveals the literal barrel rolls the cast went through to properly prepare for their roles in the feature.

Nose diving right in, the video tells us that what we see is what we get, with the actors sitting in the cockpit and guiding their own fighter pilots. While it may seem dangerous and shocking, Maverick star Greg Tarzan Davis brings up the important fact that leading man, Tom Cruise, does all of his own stunts, leading Davis to presume that the rest of the cast would need to follow suit. What Davis and the others didn’t take into account was just how scary soaring to these complete new heights would be. Hearing from Cruise himself, he says that part of the deal of landing the role is agreeing to take on the challenge of gliding through the air in an F-18. From the dry lake bed playas of the desert, to sharp mountain peaks covered in snow, the trailer takes us to a slew of locations as we hear from the cast, crew, and professionals who made it all happen.

Preparing to land in theaters on May 27, Top Gun: Maverick will act as a sequel over 30 years after the events of 1986’s Top Gun. Haunted by ghosts from his past, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) is still dealing with the tragic events of Top Gun, when he lost his best friend, Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose” (Anthony Edwards). Although he struggles to overcome the tough memories, Maverick is still holding on tightly to his beloved job as a test pilot, a career he never wants to leave. When he’s given the assignment to train a new batch of TOPGUN graduates for a high stakes mission, Maverick will come face to face with Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend. Tensions run at an all time high as Maverick tries to put his feelings aside to take on the task at hand in the best way possible.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski with a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, the callsheet for Maverick also includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

With Cruise known for being a daredevil on the sets of his high octane films, we’re wondering if it was really necessary for the others to be at the control panels of their cockpits or just a bit of added fun from Cruise himself. In the end, we’re happy this is how it all went down because it makes the movie even more fun to watch and fascinating to know that everything we’re seeing is real. Check out the full featurette below and catch Top Gun: Maverick when it jets into theaters on May 27.

