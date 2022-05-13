The summer movie season has officially blasted off. One of the most highly anticipated films in the last few years, Top Gun: Maverick, is only a couple of weeks away. Now if you think you're a Top Gun expert, you can finally put your skills to the test in a brand-new trivia game. In honor of Top Gun Day, May 13, Paramount Pictures is letting fans take the Flight School Trivia Challenge on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

All you have to do is direct message the Top Gun: Maverick Facebook or Instagram accounts and your high-flying adventure begins. The experience is a 12-question, gauntlet-style trivia challenge with questions getting increasingly difficult each time around as players hit new heights. Like with a lot of trivia challenges, you can get something as simple as naming a character or something more challenging like finishing a direct quote.

Throughout the challenge, there will also be special guest cameos from cast members, throwback photos and videos, new trailers for Top Gun: Maverick, quotes, and fun emojis. For example actor Glen Powell, who plays Hangman in the film, introduces the game to fans. As you make it further down the runway and rank up, you will earn different call signs associated with the new film. You’ll also win new AR filters that put you in the cockpit and right in the middle of the action, so you’ll be able to live out your wildest Maverick fantasies.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Above the Original With One of the Best Blockbusters in Years | Review

From every trailer and new piece of marketing, Top Gun: Maverick appears to be another shining example of the movie-going experience. The flight sequences alone look insane, but this sequel is poised to have a ton of heart and memorable characters, just like the original. Ever since it was shown at CinemaCon last month, the excitement for this gigantic sequel has only grown. It feels like movie fans have been waiting for this film for a very long time. It was originally supposed to come out in 2019, but was delayed to 2020 until the pandemic delayed the film several more times. However, the long journey to this film is finally almost over and this trivia challenge is another fun way Paramount is getting fans ready for this must-see theater experience.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters May 27, 2022, and stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Powell. Tickets for the film are on sale now. While we wait to take the skies once again, you can enter the Top Gun Flight School Trivia Challenge on Instagram and Facebook Messenger right now.

Every 'Friday the 13th' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (445 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe