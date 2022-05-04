We also geek out over Robert De Niro standing a few feet from where we did the interview.

Last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, shortly before being presented with the CinemaCon Male Star of Tomorrow Award, I was able to speak with Glen Powell about his fantastic work in director Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick. In the film, Powell plays Hangman, a Top Gun graduate and one of the main characters in the sequel opposite Tom Cruise and Miles Teller.

During the interview, Powell talked about what it was like working with director of photography Claudio Miranda, why Kosinski was the perfect director to helm the material, how they honored the legacy of Tony Scott, what it was really like filming the shirtless beach scene, what it's been like waiting for the film to come out, and the reaction to the premiere and everyone praising the film. In addition, we both geek out at the beginning of the interview because Robert De Niro was standing a few feet from us.

Top Gun Maverick also stars Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, and Manny Jacinto. The script was written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Glen Powell

We both geek out over Robert De Niro standing a few feet from us.

What is it like to have everyone loving Top Gun Maverick?

Why Joseph Kosinski was the perfect director to helm the material.

How they honored the legacy of Tony Scott with the cinematography using long lenses and his visual style.

Working with director of photography Claudio Miranda.

What’s a day he didn’t think they were going to be able to get the shot?

Filming the shirtless beach scenes…

What has it been like waiting for the film to finally get released?

Here’s the official synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick which hits theaters on May 27:

Test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) has purposely dodged an advancement in rank after thirty years of service. One day Maverick is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Kilmer), who is the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Among them is Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Edwards).

