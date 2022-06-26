Yet again Top Gun: Maverick is claiming headlines, racing past its coveted $1 billion benchmark and back to the top, leaving all other blockbusters far in its wake. Exceeding all initial expectations, Maverick steals the show in its fifth weekend, pulling in an astounding $1.006 billion worldwide in just under a month. Paramount's top gun snagged the #1 spot, grossing $521.7 million domestically, and $484.7 million from international.

At the one-month mark, the Top Gun sequel has become a sensational success as the first film of the year to clear the $1 billion benchmark. This past weekend, Maverick took the #1 spot in its opening weekend in Korea grossing an impressive $12.9 million at just 478 locations. Already having staked its claim for the highest earning film of the year domestically, trumping Disney's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Maverick now sets its sights for highest grossing film worldwide. Dropping only 26% from last weekend, the international earnings now total $484.7 million on top of $499 million domestic. This billion dollar landmark will be the first in actor Tom Cruise's four-decades-long career of blockbusters, including his previous most successful film Mission: Impossible - Fallout, at only $791.1 million worldwide.

In its fifth weekend, Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home without openings in two major markets, Russia and China. In Japan, Maverick took another remarkable $4.7 million from only 376 locations, seizing the #1 spot for the fifth weekend running. Internationally, as a whole, Maverick has pulled $484.7 million with Korea on top, Japan ($51.1 million total), then the UK dropping a mere 18% from last weekend at a tremendous $4.3 million ($78.7 million total), Australia at $3.6 million ($45.5 million total), France pulling $3 million ($38.8 million total), and Germany with $1.7 million for its fifth weekend, totaling $23.4 million total. Well past its extended Memorial Day weekend opening, the Paramount sequel continues soaring to new heights.

RELATED: 'Elvis' Dances to $30 Million Box Office Debut, Battles 'Top Gun: Maverick' for Top Spot

For Paramount 2022 has been a goldmine after the pandemic's slow releases. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has raked in $570 thousand across 44 markets this weekend, totaling $210.2 million internationally, and The Lost City starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock has grossed $84.4 million internationally.

Top Gun: Maverick stars Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, and Val Kilmer.

According to Paramount, a recent re-release to IMAX and repeat views - with some movie-goers seeing Maverick three times in theaters - has exponentially fueled the surge. You can watch Top Gun: Maverick in theaters now, and check out the synopsis below: